Business / Corporate

Japanese carrier ANA opens world's first shop equipped with avatar robots

KYODO – Japanese airline ANA Holdings Inc. opened Thursday what it says is the world’s first store where customers can shop remotely through an avatar.

The robots, standing 1.5 meters tall, will be employed at the avatar-in store through Dec. 24 in a shopping mall in Tokyo’s Nihombashi district, in collaboration with major department store operator Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.

Customers using computers can control the robots called newme from anywhere in the country and shop for items in the gift store as if they were there. No actual customers will be allowed to physically enter the avatar-in store.

The robot, which moves around the store on wheels, includes a tablet-sized monitor that displays the customer’s facial expressions in real time.

Online registration is required to use the service, said ANA, which plans to introduce as many as 1,000 avatar robots in Japan, including 100 in the Nihombashi business and commercial district next year in time for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

ANA is hoping to develop avatar technologies, including for use in the nursing care industry, too boost future revenues.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

The Ministry of Finance building in Tokyo
Japan considering tax breaks for firms that invest ¥10 million in startups
Government and ruling coalition officials are considering giving tax breaks to small and midsize companies that invest ¥10 million or more in startups, sources familiar with their discussio...
Pedestrians walk past Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo.
BOJ policymaker calls on banks to downsize for profitability
A Bank of Japan Policy Board member Thursday urged banks to downsize in number and asset holdings to become more profitable, pointing to structural factors, rather than the BOJ's easing policy, as ...
TikTok has taken hold in India like in no other country.
A TikTok craze is minting celebrities and ruining lives in India
Arpita Chaudhary, a newly recruited police constable in India's western Gujarat state, became an overnight celebrity after posting a clip of her 15-second gambol — clad in her civvies — on the smas...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A shopping avatar robot is shown to the press by ANA Holdings Inc. on Wednesday in Tokyo. | ?¯

, , , ,