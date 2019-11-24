Abe Cabinet approval rate falls below 50% for first time since July as scandal takes its toll, poll shows

The approval rating for the Cabinet of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has dropped to 48.7 percent, down 5.4 percentage points from the previous survey in late October, after the opposition camp accused Abe of using publicly funded cherry blossom-viewing parties for election campaigning, a survey showed Sunday.

It was the first time since July the approval rate has dropped below 50 percent.

As a reason for not supporting the administration, 36 percent said they can’t trust the prime minister, up 8.2 percentage points from the previous survey.

The Kyodo News survey, conducted Saturday and Sunday, also showed around 66 percent of Japanese voters are relieved that South Korea has decided to maintain a military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan.

The latest survey was conducted after Abe, who had said he was not involved in the guest selection process, admitted Wednesday that he had some say regarding who should be invited to the parties.

It has come to light that hundreds of Abe supporters were invited to the events, hosted by prime ministers since 1952 to honor people such as athletes and celebrities for their accomplishments.

The prime minister was allowed to recommend as many as 1,000 guests. His wife, Akie, also put forward names.

In the latest survey, 59.9 percent of the respondents said the prime minister should not have invited so many supporters from his constituency, in Yamaguchi Prefecture, to the parties.

While Abe has canceled next year’s event as the government reviews the scale and invitation criteria of the parties, 64.7 percent of respondents said they want them scrapped.

Meanwhile, South Korea said Friday it was suspending its decision to terminate the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA). Seoul’s announcement in August that it would pull out of the pact followed Tokyo’s tightening of export controls on some materials for the chipmaking industry and the removal of South Korea from Japan’s whitelist of trusted trade partners.

Reached in 2016, the accord is mainly aimed at countering the North Korean nuclear and missile threat, and facilitating three-way defense cooperation with the United States. Seoul had demanded that Tokyo reverse its tightening of export controls.

Japan-South Korea ties, which have long been haunted by wartime history, sank to their lowest level in years after South Korea’s top court in October last year ordered a Japanese steelmaker to pay compensation for forced labor during Japan’s 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula, an issue that Japan argues was settled under a 1965 bilateral accord. A similar ruling was given to a different Japanese company the following month.

The diplomatic row deepened last December when a South Korean destroyer allegedly locked its fire-control radar onto a Japanese patrol plane in Japan’s exclusive economic zone. Seoul later alleged that a Japanese patrol plane had deliberately flown at low altitude.

Following South Korea’s eleventh-hour decision to suspend the expiration of GSOMIA, the foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea agreed Saturday to arrange for Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in to meet in late December, a sign that the feuding countries are ramping up dialogue after Seoul decided to suspend the termination of the intelligence-sharing pact.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his South Korean counterpart, Kang Kyung-wha, confirmed that a trilateral summit including Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, to be held in Chengdu in China’s Sichuan Province, would be a good opportunity for their leaders to hold one-on-one talks, according to the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo.

It would be Abe and Moon’s first formal talks since September last year when they met in New York. The two also briefly spoke in early November on the fringes of a regional conference in Thailand.