Asia Pacific / Crime & Legal

Kazakhstan holds doctor over illegal transplants of organs harvested from destitute donors for rich foreigners

AFP-JIJI

NUR-SULTAN – Police in Kazakhstan detained a doctor this week for harvesting organs from poor people and using them in illegal transplants for wealthy foreigners, the interior ministry said.

People from Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan were among those who had been “forced to sell their kidneys due to (their) difficult financial situation,” according to the ministry.

“Recipients were wealthy citizens of foreign countries, mainly Israel,” its statement said, adding that the doctor, named as Abilay Donbay, had received “high financial rewards” for the operations during 2017-2018.

The doctor was arrested on Monday, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

A persistent taboo among Jewish communities has led to very low rates of organ donation in Israel, pushing some people to turn to transplant tourism.

Donbay, who worked in a state hospital in the southern city of Shymkent, was detained on charges of taking part in a transnational criminal group and illegal removal of human organs.

The ministry said police had arrested another doctor at the same hospital as well as a Kyrgyz national described as “one of the members of the criminal group.

Transplants are regulated in Kazakhstan and organs can be taken only from willing donors listed on a state database.

For years, Israel and Jewish communities elsewhere have had a low rate of organ donations compared with Western countries.

The taboo stems from a belief among some Jewish scholars that the religion does not support organ donations.

However, some rabbis have led a pushback against the taboo and a 2008 law has improved donation rates.

A total of 592 transplants were carried out in Israel last year, an increase of 13 percent over 2017, according to the National Transplant Center (NTC).

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at a school in Kawhmu, Yangon, Myanmar, in July.
Suu Kyi to lead team to fight genocide accusation: Myanmar
Myanmar's government announced Wednesday that its leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, will head a legal team it will send to the International Court of Justice in the Netherlands to contest a case of genocid...
A boy gives his thumb impressions at a National Register of Citizens (NRC) office on the eve of the release of the final NRC draft in Gauhati, India, in August. India's home minister announced in Parliament on Wednesday that the government will carry out a citizen survey across the country to weed out those living illegally in the country.
India to create registry to ID undocumented immigrants after survey excluded 1.9 million people i...
India will conduct a national citizen survey to weed out those living illegally in the country, the government said Wednesday. Home Minister Amit Shah said people from all religions who can prov...
Image Not Available
U.K. accuses China of torturing ex-Hong Kong consulate worker
The U.K. accused Chinese authorities of torturing a former employee of the British consulate in Hong Kong, a move likely to further damage relations strained in recent months by London's gesture...

, , , ,