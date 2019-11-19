Abe ties with Katsura as longest-serving Japanese prime minister

Shinzo Abe tied Tuesday with Taro Katsura as Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, with a total of 2,886 days in office.

Nearly seven years into his job, Abe is almost certain to rewrite Katsura’s century-old unbroken record on Wednesday at a time when myriad challenges lie ahead, most recently a controversy over a publicly funded cherry-blossom viewing party.

Before his current term as president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and prime minister ends in September 2021, Abe is expected to step up his quest for major accomplishments that will define his prime ministership.

Taking advantage of a fractured opposition and the public’s apparent preference for stability following tumultuous years under a Democratic Party of Japan-led government, Abe has gradually strengthened his grip on power thanks to a spate of national election wins and the Prime Minister’s Office exerting control over key issues.

The 65-year-old prime minister is often regarded as a hawkish conservative seeking to raise Japan’s profile overseas. Some political experts say he has exhibited more of his realist side during the current tenure.

In 2014, he went ahead with a reinterpretation of the pacifist Constitution to enable the use of collective self-defense — defending allies even without an attack on Japan itself — and expanded the role of its defense forces under new security legislation in 2016.

His stated goal of amending the Constitution for the first time ever is still far off, however, with little substantive progress having been made in the Diet.

Abe has so far ridden out a string of money and favoritism scandals engulfing him and his Cabinet, with approval ratings hovering at relatively high levels. In his 2006-2007 stint, he suffered a series of scandals that led to a succession of ministers stepping down.

He is now in the hot seat as opposition party lawmakers allege that his office partly covered expenses for supporters to attend a dinner party at a luxurious Tokyo hotel on the eve of the government’s annual cherry-blossom viewing event.

Abe returned to power in December 2012 with a pledge to revitalize the economy, a major concern for Japanese voters, and is now seeking to enhance social security.

However, the economy is now seen on shaky ground despite his “Abenomics” economic program that entails bold monetary easing by the Bank of Japan intended to help the nation break free from deflation.

The world’s third-largest economy barely grew in July-September, reflecting sluggish consumption, with uncertainty persisting over the fuller impact of the country’s twice-delayed consumption tax hike in October from 8 percent to 10 percent.

In the diplomatic arena, Abe is now a familiar face in international gatherings and Japanese government officials say he can talk frankly with many foreign leaders, notably U.S. President Donald Trump.

But Japan-South Korea ties have hit their lowest point in years over compensation for wartime labor, a row that has affected trade and security relations, including an intelligence-sharing pact that Seoul is refusing to renew by Saturday’s deadline.

The issue of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s also remains unresolved. No date has been fixed for a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un despite Abe’s overture.

Negotiations toward signing a postwar peace treaty with Russia have apparently hit a snag, hampered by a territorial row over Russian-held islands off Hokkaido.

Katsura served as Japan’s leader intermittently through 1913. During his tenure, an alliance was forged with Britain and the Russo-Japanese War was fought.

If Abe stays in power, he will have served the longest uninterrupted period as prime minister on Aug. 24, 2020. The current record holder is former Prime Minister Eisaku Sato, who served for 2,798 days in a row.