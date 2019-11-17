Former Japanese princess gives birth to boy

Ayako Moriya, the third daughter of the late Prince Takamado and now a commoner, has given birth to a boy, her first child, the Imperial Household Agency said Sunday.

She gave birth at Aiiku Hospital in Tokyo at around 7 a.m. Sunday, and both the mother and the child are in good condition, the agency said.

Moriya, 29, lost her imperial status after marrying Kei Moriya, 33, an employee of shipping company Nippon Yusen K.K., in October 2018.

Prince Takamado was a cousin of Emperor Emeritus Akihito, the father of Emperor Naruhito.