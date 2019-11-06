On World Tsunami Day, Japanese students at U.N. share lessons learned from disasters

Two Japanese high school students Tuesday stressed the importance of sharing lessons learned from past disasters at a panel discussion to mark World Tsunami Awareness Day, held at the U.N. headquarters in New York.

The two students from Sapporo, who experienced a powerful earthquake in September last year, gave a joint speech at the event.

“We must now create a global awareness of profound effects natural disasters have on families, communities and regions around the world,” 16-year-old Wataru Kirikoshi, a first-year student at Sapporo Nihon University Senior High School, said in the speech, delivered in English.

Kirikoshi and Shizuho Ido, 17, a second-year student at Hokkaido Sapporo Intercultural and Technological High School, jointly chaired a high school student summit held in Sapporo in September this year, in which students from home and abroad discussed earthquakes and tsunami.

The two reported the outcome of the summit at the panel discussion on responses to earthquakes and tsunami.

Earlier on Tuesday, they participated in other 2019 World Tsunami Awareness Day events, which were part of the annual campaign to raise awareness of the risk posed by tsunami and the need to build more resilient and inclusive societies.

Kirikoshi said he will send disaster prevention-related information from Hokkaido to high school students worldwide using social media. “It’s a small step, but if everyone does the same thing, it will become a big movement,” he said.

“Disaster is not occurring in specific area, but also it may occur around the world. So it is very important to cooperate with people from different countries,” said Ido at one of the events.

“So this summit was a great opportunity to have great relationships with young people around the world,” she added.