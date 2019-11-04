U.S. blasts ASEAN 'effort to embarrass' Trump via partial boycott

The United States has expressed concern with Association of South East Asian Nations leaders for their “intentional effort to embarrass” President Donald Trump by partially boycotting an ASEAN-U.S. summit slated for Monday in Bangkok, a diplomat said.

“We are extremely concerned by the apparent decision” in relation to the summit, the diplomat quoted a U.S. message to ASEAN as saying.

The United States added that the decision is a snub of Trump’s national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, who was sent to a series of ASEAN-related summits in the Thai capital on the U.S. leader’s behalf.

“A full or partial boycott by ASEAN leaders will be seen as an intentional effort to embarrass the President of the United States of America and this will be very damaging to the substance of the ASEAN-U.S. relations,” the message said, according to the diplomat who was speaking on condition of anonymity.