Syrian regime forces man a position in the countryside of the city of Kobane, also known as Ain al-Arab, along the border with Turkey on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

World

Mortar fire from pro-Turkey forces kills foreign medic in northeast Syria: NGO

AFP-JIJI

QAMISHLI, SYRIA – Mortar fire by pro-Ankara forces Sunday killed a Myanmar national working as a cameraman and medic for a non-governmental group in northeast Syria, the group said.

Turkish troops and their Syrian proxies last month launched a cross-border attack against Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria that has killed hundreds and caused tens of thousands to flee their homes.

A cease-fire signed by Moscow — a key ally of Syria’s government — and Ankara on Oct. 22 has mostly stemmed the fighting, but sporadic clashes persist.

The Free Burma Rangers (FBR) said one of its members from Myanmar, a country previously known as Burma, had been killed Sunday in a mortar strike by the Turkish army or their Syrian allies.

Our “cameraman and medic from Burma was killed today” north of the town of Tal Tamr, the group’s head, David Eubank, said in a statement.

The mortar round “hit our forward casualty collection point where we were assembled to treat the wounded,” the American veteran said.

An Iraqi member of the group was also wounded in the strike, he added.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor with sources inside Syria, said the attack happened in a village called Rashidiyya.

A spokesman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said clashes were ongoing in surrounding areas.

“Fighting is ongoing in areas surrounding Tal Tamr,” SDF spokesman Mustefa Bali told AFP.

The United States last month announced it was withdrawing forces from northern Syria, after years of relying on the Kurds to fight the Islamic State jihadi group.

Washington’s move triggered a Turkish military offensive, and forced semi-autonomous Kurdish authorities to seek a rapprochement with the Damascus regime to fill the void left by the U.S.

Eubank established the FBR in Myanmar in 1997, with a slogan drawn from a Bible verse calling on people to “preach good news to the poor” and “release the oppressed.

Early this year, the group helped to ferry out thousands of people who streamed out of the last scrap of IS territory in Syria’s far east, where the SDF defeated the jihadi group on the conventional battlefield.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

The touch screen of a voting machine is seen during early voting in Sandy Springs, Georgia, last year. New voting machines that combine touchscreens with paper ballots are getting a limited test run in Georgia. It's part of an effort to meet a court-ordered deadline to retire the old touchscreen-only system before any votes are cast in 2020.
Georgia tests new voting system before ambitious 2020 switch as deadline to ditch paperless machi...
Voters and election supervisors testing Georgia's new voting machines gave favorable reviews Tuesday, despite some opening glitches reported by five of six pilot counties, as the state rushes to me...
A police officer talks to people who sit on the ground after being freed from an Islamic rehabilitation center in Ibadan, Nigeria, Tuesday.
Nigerian police free 259 apparent captives from Islamic institution, bringing recent rescues to n...
Nigerian police have freed 259 people from an Islamic rehabilitation center in the southwestern city of Ibadan, police said on Tuesday, taking the number rescued from abusive institutions since Sep...
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks as Yemen President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi is seen in the background during a signing ceremony of a Saudi-brokered deal between Yemen's government and southern separatists to end a power struggle in the southern port of Aden, in Riyadh on Tuesday.
Yemen's government and separatists sign deal to stop infighting so they can focus on Houthi foes
Yemen's internationally recognized government signed a power-sharing deal on Tuesday with southern separatists backed by the United Arab Emirates. The deal aims to end months of infighting in the c...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Syrian regime forces man a position in the countryside of the city of Kobane, also known as Ain al-Arab, along the border with Turkey on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,