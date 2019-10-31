Syrian Kurdish Asayish internal security forces and Russian military police patrol the town of Darbasiyah in Syria's northeastern Hasakeh province along the Syria-Turkey border on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

World / Social Issues

Kurdish force rejects Damascus call to join Syrian army to confront 'one enemy'

AFP-JIJI

DAMASCUS – Syria’s army and police Wednesday called on Kurdish fighters in northeast Syria to join their ranks following a Turkish cross-border incursion, a proposal they swiftly rejected.

The appeal by Damascus comes after regime troops deployed along parts of Syria’s northeastern border in a deal with Kurdish authorities to help stave off the Turkish offensive, launched Oct. 9.

It is the largest Syrian army deployment in the area since 2012.

A separate cease-fire agreement reached between Ankara and Damascus-backer Moscow last week provided for members of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces to withdraw from the border and solidified the presence of pro-government forces there.

“The general command of the armed forces is ready to welcome members of SDF units who are willing to join its ranks,” said a Syrian defense ministry statement carried by state news agency SANA.

It said all Syrians, including the Kurdish minority, were confronting “one enemy.

Syria’s interior ministry said it was willing to provide police services to residents of the northeast, calling on members of the Kurdish internal security services, known as Asayish, to join its ranks, SANA reported.

The SDF, de facto army of the Kurdish administration in northeast Syria, turned down the proposal.

It said “a unity of ranks must proceed from a political settlement that recognizes and preserves the SDF’s special status and structure.

Such a move would also require “a sound mechanism to restructure the Syrian military establishment,” it said in a statement.

The Turkish military and its Syrian proxies attacked Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria in early October with the aim of creating a roughly 30-km (20-mile) deep buffer zone along the frontier.

Left in the lurch by a U.S. troop withdrawal from the border area, Kurdish forces turned to the Syrian government for protection.

Damascus forces rushed north and are expected to deploy along much of the border zone, but a 10-km-deep strip is set to be jointly patrolled by Russian and Turkish troops under their deal.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Hundreds of migrants who fled a detention center in coastal Libya crowd around a U.N. facility in Tripoli Wednesday. Around 450 people left the Abu Salim detention center late Tuesday. One of the migrants, as well as activists, say they were forced to beg for money from families to pay police to buy them food.
Hundreds of migrants in Libya flee detention facility, cite hunger
Hundreds of migrants have fled a detention center in coastal Libya and crowded overnight around a U.N. facility, saying they were denied food for weeks. Around 450 people left Abu Salim detentio...
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (right), accompanied by Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Dmytro Kuleba, gives a media briefing after his visit to NATO ships in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odessa on Wednesday.
NATO chief lauds Ukraine's weaponry pullback in the east, calls on Russia to push for peace
The head of NATO on Wednesday lauded Ukraine's weaponry pullback in the east, but also called upon Russia to step up efforts to bring peace to the war-torn region. NATO Secretary General Jens St...
Britain's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Nicky Morgan is seen outside Downing Street in London Oct. 24.
Blow for Johnson as Cabinet member Nicky Morgan quits ahead of U.K. election battle
Boris Johnson suffered a surprise blow to his election campaign on day one of the contest when senior Cabinet minister Nicky Morgan announced she was quitting politics. Morgan, the culture secre...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Syrian Kurdish Asayish internal security forces and Russian military police patrol the town of Darbasiyah in Syria's northeastern Hasakeh province along the Syria-Turkey border on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,