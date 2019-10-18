National

Japan's Cabinet approves postponing Emperor's enthronement parade until Nov. 10

Kyodo

In the aftermath of a deadly typhoon which hit parts of eastern Japan last weekend, the Cabinet on Friday approved the postponement of Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement parade until Nov. 10.

However, the enthronement ceremony and banquet will be held as planned on Tuesday.

The parade route, which will be over approximately 5 kilometers from the Imperial Palace to the Akasaka Imperial Residence in Tokyo, was originally planned to take place next Tuesday.

The postponement comes after the Imperial Household Agency said Tuesday that Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako had expressed heartfelt wishes that the lives of people in the typhoon-hit areas will return to normal soon.

With rescue and relief efforts involving police, firefighters and the Self-Defense Forces still ongoing, the government apparently judged that the parade, to be held under tight security, should be postponed.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters Thursday that the government is considering pushing back the parade as he visited Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures, both hit hard by Typhoon Hagibis, which flooded vast areas of the country and damaged lifelines.

Dignitaries from over 190 countries and international organizations will attend the enthronement ceremony for the emperor, who ascended the throne on May 1 following the abdication of his father, former Emperor Akihito, the previous day.

The imperial couple will ride in a convertible sedan in the roughly 30-minute parade on Nov. 10, ahead of the Daijosai — grand thanksgiving rite — scheduled for Nov. 14-15.

Official cars flanked by police outriders take part in a rehearsal in Tokyo on Oct. 6 for the upcoming parade to mark Emperor Naruhito's enthronement. | KYODO

