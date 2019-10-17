Subaru's Gunma plant halted after Typhoon Hagibis hits suppliers

Subaru Corp.’s operations at its sole vehicle assembly plant in Japan have been halted since Wednesday afternoon because supply chains were disrupted by Typhoon Hagibis, the automaker has said.

Subaru has been offering support, including staffers, to parts suppliers damaged by the typhoon. The company said it aims to restart operations at its plant in Ota, Gunma Prefecture, by Oct. 25.

The automaker shortened operating hours at the plant on Saturday as the typhoon was approaching. After returning to normal hours on Monday, operations at the plant were then suspended due to the supply disruptions.

The company is examining the impact of the suspension on its production plans and finances. The plant produces some 2,500 units a day, according to Subaru.

Among other automakers, Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corp. temporarily halted some operations at its plant in Kawasaki due to typhoon damage to suppliers.

Automakers are vulnerable to supply disruptions following disasters, though they are working to diversify their supply chains and secure stockpiles.