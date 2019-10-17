Business / Corporate

Subaru's Gunma plant halted after Typhoon Hagibis hits suppliers

JIJI

Subaru Corp.’s operations at its sole vehicle assembly plant in Japan have been halted since Wednesday afternoon because supply chains were disrupted by Typhoon Hagibis, the automaker has said.

Subaru has been offering support, including staffers, to parts suppliers damaged by the typhoon. The company said it aims to restart operations at its plant in Ota, Gunma Prefecture, by Oct. 25.

The automaker shortened operating hours at the plant on Saturday as the typhoon was approaching. After returning to normal hours on Monday, operations at the plant were then suspended due to the supply disruptions.

The company is examining the impact of the suspension on its production plans and finances. The plant produces some 2,500 units a day, according to Subaru.

Among other automakers, Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corp. temporarily halted some operations at its plant in Kawasaki due to typhoon damage to suppliers.

Automakers are vulnerable to supply disruptions following disasters, though they are working to diversify their supply chains and secure stockpiles.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks fall back on profit-taking
Tokyo stocks turned lower Thursday, hit by selling to lock in profits. The 225 issue Nikkei average fell 21.06 points, or 0.09 percent, to end at 22,451.86, snapping its four-session winning str...
Minoru Kikuoka, then-chief financial officer and now CEO at Japan Display Inc., attends a news conference in Tokyo last month.
Japan Display CEO shows confidence in turnaround with forecast for profit in second half
Japan Display Inc. President and CEO Minoru Kikuoka said Thursday his company is expected to be profitable in the second half of the current business year, which runs through March, with its new...
A man walks into a WeWork space in Manhattan, in New York City, on Oct. 4.
SoftBank plans $5 billion in rescue financing for WeWork
SoftBank Group Corp. is in discussions to provide WeWork with roughly $5 billion of rescue financing in an effort to salvage one of the conglomerate's biggest investments. The funds will come di...

, ,