City of Mito believed to have seen floods over 7 meters high during Typhoon Hagibis

Some areas along the Naka River in the city of Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, are believed to have seen floods up to about 7.2 meters high after the region was struck by Typhoon Hagibis, the Geospatial Information Authority of Japan found Tuesday.

According to the agency’s analysis, water levels are estimated to have risen to roughly 7.2 meters high in fields to the south of an interchange for the Joban Expressway in the northern area of the city. The flooding occurred after the 19th typhoon of the year caused the river to overflow.

Elsewhere, the city of Date, Fukushima Prefecture, is estimated to have seen floods of up to some 5.2 meters high along the Abukuma River; the town of Osato, Miyagi Prefecture, is believed to have seen floods some 4.5 meters high along the Yoshida River; and the city of Hitachiota, Ibaraki, likely saw floods some 4 meters high along the Kuji River, according to the analysis.

The agency calculated the height of the flood levels using aerial photographs and images uploaded on social media. It has created maps showing the flooded sites combined with the altitude data for the areas, and published them on its website.