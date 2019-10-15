National

City of Mito believed to have seen floods over 7 meters high during Typhoon Hagibis

JIJI

Some areas along the Naka River in the city of Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, are believed to have seen floods up to about 7.2 meters high after the region was struck by Typhoon Hagibis, the Geospatial Information Authority of Japan found Tuesday.

According to the agency’s analysis, water levels are estimated to have risen to roughly 7.2 meters high in fields to the south of an interchange for the Joban Expressway in the northern area of the city. The flooding occurred after the 19th typhoon of the year caused the river to overflow.

Elsewhere, the city of Date, Fukushima Prefecture, is estimated to have seen floods of up to some 5.2 meters high along the Abukuma River; the town of Osato, Miyagi Prefecture, is believed to have seen floods some 4.5 meters high along the Yoshida River; and the city of Hitachiota, Ibaraki, likely saw floods some 4 meters high along the Kuji River, according to the analysis.

The agency calculated the height of the flood levels using aerial photographs and images uploaded on social media. It has created maps showing the flooded sites combined with the altitude data for the areas, and published them on its website.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Masumi Hayashi, surrounded by reporters, waters her garden in Wakayama on Aug. 27, 1998, before her arrest on Oct. 4 that year on suspicion of insurance fraud and attempted murder after four people died from eating poisoned curry at a festival in the city.
Wakayama curry killings revisited: Kin of convicted killer Masumi Hayashi break silence after 21 ...
On a recent summer evening, tranquility reigned in this small neighborhood in Wakayama, where nothing but the occasional barking of dogs and chirring of grasshoppers broke the peaceful silence. ...
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako
550,000 to be pardoned in Japan along with imperial succession
The government said Tuesday that some 550,000 people will be granted amnesty linked to Emperor Naruhito's enthronement in May this year. The plan, reported to a meeting of the ruling Lib...
Kazuo Saito (right) and his wife, Sumiko, clean up their home in Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture, on Monday after Typhoon Hagibis flooded the area.
Typhoon Hagibis victims felt the worst had passed — then the flooding began
After the worst of Typhoon Hagibis passed over the city of Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture, on Saturday night, Kazuo Saito made sure there was no water outside his house and went to bed. He woke up ...

, , , ,