An attendee holds a sign against Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a demonstration against Japan's removal of South Korea from a list of trusted trading partners in Seoul in August. | BLOOMBERG

Business

Japan and South Korea discuss export controls at WTO, but solution to dispute still far off

JIJI

GENEVA – Tokyo and Seoul held bilateral talks at the World Trade Organization in Geneva on Friday over Japan’s tightened controls on South Korea-bound exports of semiconductor-related materials.

The negotiations were requested by South Korea based on WTO agreements. But the two sides are very unlikely to resolve the dispute through the talks, as they remain sharply at odds over the matter.

Last month, South Korea filed a complaint with the WTO, claiming that the Japanese measure reflects political reasons against the background of wartime labor and other bilateral problems.

Japan’s trade minister, Isshu Sugawara, told reporters on Friday: “Japan won’t change its stance that the export control review conforms with WTO agreements. We’ll vigorously communicate this position to the international community.”

Tokyo and Seoul are believed to have repeated their claims during the Geneva talks.

Under WTO rules, a request for the establishment of a dispute settlement panel can be made to the world trade referee if disputed parties fail to resolve their problem through dialogue within 60 days of the filing of a petition.

Any of the parties involved can file an appeal with the WTO’s Appellate Body if it finds a ruling from the dispute settlement panel unacceptable.

From Japan, Junichiro Kuroda, director-general of the Multilateral Trade System Department of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry’s Trade Policy Bureau, and other officials took part in Friday’s talks. South Korean representatives included Chung Hae-kwan, an official of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Japan enhanced controls on exports of three semiconductor materials, including hydrogen fluoride, to South Korea in July. In August, Japan removed South Korea from its list of trusted trade partners qualified for preferential treatment in export procedures.

South Korea hit back by excluding Japan from its trusted trade partner list in September while deciding in August to terminate its General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) with Japan.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Coca-Cola Japan to release chuhai alcoholic drink nationwide
Coca-Cola (Japan) Co. has said that it will launch a canned chuhai spirits-based product nationwide on Oct. 28, making its full-fledged entry into the alcoholic beverage market. The lem...
Clotilde Delbos, interim CEO of Renault SA (left), and Jean-Dominique Senard, chairman of Renault, pose ahead of a news conference at the automaker's headquarters in the Boulogne Billancourt district of Paris on Friday.
Clotilde Delbos takes helm at Renault after board votes to replace CEO Thierry Bollore
Renault SA appointed Clotilde Delbos interim chief executive officer after ousting CEO Thierry Bollore, as the French carmaker seeks to turn the page on the Carlos Ghosn era. Delbos, currently c...
People shop at a supermarket in Tokyo. The government says it will act swiftly if the economy slows down after a consumption tax hike that came into effect on Oct. 1.
Japan's government pledges to act swiftly if economy slows after tax hike
The government has pledged that it will act swiftly, with steps that could include compiling stimulus measures, if the domestic economy shows signs of a slowdown following the recent consumption...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

An attendee holds a sign against Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a demonstration against Japan's removal of South Korea from a list of trusted trading partners in Seoul in August. | BLOOMBERG

, , , , , ,