Dollar hits four-month lows below ¥109 in Tokyo after Trump threatens tariffs on Mexico

JIJI

The dollar hit four-month lows of around ¥108.80 in Tokyo trading late Friday, with risk aversion growing after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose punitive tariffs on all imports from Mexico.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥108.78-78, down from ¥109.74-74 at the same time on Thursday. The euro was at $1.1142-1143, up from $1.1132-1132, and at ¥121.21-21, down from ¥122.17-17.

Trump announced on Twitter on Thursday that the United States will impose tariffs of up to 25 percent on all imports from Mexico unless illegal inflows of immigrants from Mexico stop.

The dollar fell from above ¥109.50 to below ¥109.30 after the Trump tweet in the morning.

In the afternoon, the greenback dropped below ¥109 for the first time in about four months, following a decline in U.S. long-term interest rates in off-hours trading, traders said.

“Risk aversion strengthened after the United States put itself into a deeper conflict not just with China but Mexico” on the trade front, an official of a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said.

The Trump tweet weighed on the dollar-yen rate, as “the higher tariffs would directly hit the earnings of Japanese automakers shipping vehicles from plants in Mexico to the United States,” a think tank official said.

