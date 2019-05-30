National

In bid to prevent more outbreaks of swine fever, two Aichi Prefecture farms to ship pigs early

JIJI

The Aichi Prefectural Government plans to have two farms facing a high risk of being contaminated with swine fever ship their pigs ahead of schedule to prevent the spread of the disease, informed sources said.

The early shipments, based on a request by the central government, will start as soon as June, the sources said Wednesday.

When all the pigs have been moved out of the farms, the facilities will be thoroughly cleaned and undergo renovations so that wild boars, which are believed to be the disease’s infection source, will not be able to get near the pigs being raised there.

In April, the agriculture ministry urged Aichi and neighboring Gifu Prefecture, which both experienced a series of swine fever outbreaks in recent months, to encourage farms within 10 kilometers (6 miles) of locations where infected wild boars were found to send their animals to market earlier than planned.

Farms usually send their pigs to be slaughtered after raising them for six months.

If the value per pig falls short of the national average of some ¥39,000 due to the early shipments, the central and prefectural governments will make up the difference.

Japan confirmed its first swine fever case in 26 years at a farm in Gifu last September. On Saturday, a farm became the 16th facility in the prefecture where a swine fever infection was confirmed.

In Gifu, which has had more swine fever cases than Aichi, the prefectural government is prioritizing the vaccination of pigs as a way to prevent the spread of the disease and is cautious about the idea of shipping them out early.

Workers in protective gear disinfect a farm in Tahara, Aichi Prefecture, where an outbreak of swine fever occurred earlier this month. | KYODO

