Family members of Vicente Juarez, including (from left) his granddaughter, Dyani (cq), 12, daughter Diana, wife, Leticia, and son, Christian, pose for a photograph with a portrait of Juarez at their home in Oswego, Illinois, May 22. Juarez was one of five people fatally shot by a coworker on Feb. 15 at the Henry Pratt Co. in Aurora. A Chicago Tribune investigation suggests that tens of thousands of Illinois residents whose gun licenses have been revoked could still have firearms. | JOHN J. KIM / CHICAGO TRIBUNE / VIA AP

Tens of thousands in Illinois may have guns despite revoked permits: probe

AP

CHICAGO - A Chicago Tribune investigation suggests that tens of thousands of Illinois residents whose gun licenses have been revoked could still have firearms.

The problem was underscored in February when a man killed five former colleagues and wounded five police officers in Aurora, Illinois, using a gun he kept despite the revocation of his Firearm Owner’s Identification card in 2014.

The Tribune reports that since 2015, nearly 27,000 Illinois residents whose FOID cards have been revoked haven’t updated authorities on what they have done with their guns. Local police departments are supposed to ensure those whose licenses have been revoked surrender their permits and transfer firearms to police or a legal gun owner.

Acting Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly says he’s shocked by “the depth and breadth of the problem.”

