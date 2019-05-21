A truck that rammed into three pedestrians and hit four vehicles is seen at the site of the crash in Tokyo's Shinbashi district on Tuesday. | KYODO

National

Five injured, including three pedestrians, after five-car crash in central Tokyo

Kyodo

Five people were injured in a car crash involving five vehicles Tuesday morning in central Tokyo, but none was in a serious condition, local police said.

A truck rammed into three pedestrians and hit four vehicles when it entered a crossroad in the capital’s Shinbashi business district at about 9:45 a.m., they said.

The male truck driver in his 30s, the male driver of a passenger vehicle in his 40s and three pedestrians in their 20s to 50s were injured, the police said.

Investigators suspect the truck ignored a red light and collided with the pedestrians. The truck later hit a passenger car and a bus as well as a truck and a tour bus waiting in the opposite lane.

The tour bus was carrying about 40 children from a preschool who were out on a trip. None of them were injured.

