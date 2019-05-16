Business

Japan's Watami restaurant operator to set up Singapore unit to source Southeast Asian workers

Nna/kyodo

SINGAPORE - Major Japanese restaurant chain operator Watami Co. will establish a joint venture in Singapore to train and send Southeast Asian workers to Japan in response to Tokyo’s drive to accept more foreign workers.

Watami said Wednesday the joint venture with IT Global Corp., a Japanese human resources provider under the wing of ITbook Holdings Co., will be established this month, with a plan to initially dispatch Cambodian workers.

The equally owned joint venture, tentatively named Global Dream Street, will be capitalized at $1 million (¥109.55 million) and provide language education, practical job training and follow-through service, Watami said in a statement.

“We are in tie-up talks with a Japanese-language school in Cambodia. We also have a plan to form a staffing entity,” a Watami spokesman said.

The joint venture plans to mainly train workers for the restaurant sector, he said.

Watami and IT Global said they will also establish another joint venture in Tokyo, tentatively named W&I Dream Model, in June to offer Japanese-language training for foreign workers and staffing services for Japanese companies in various sectors.

On April 1, Japan launched a new visa system to bring in more foreign workers to the country, which is struggling with an acute labor shortage due to a rapidly graying population.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A Toyota Motor Corp. GR Supra vehicle stands on display at the company's office in Tokyo on May 8.
Toyota considers offering self-driving technology to ride-hailing firms in Asia
Toyota Motor Corp. is considering to offer autonomous driving technologies to ride-hailing firms, sources close to the matter said Thursday, in its latest push to become a company offering not o...
A woman walks past a Nissan Motor Co. logo at the company's headquarters in Yokohama on Tuesday.
Nissan to offer navigated highway driving system starting in fall
Nissan Motor Co. said Thursday it will start offering from this fall a system that allows navigated highway driving and hands-off single-lane driving, in the automaker's latest push toward self-...
Orion Breweries executive Masakazu Miyazato (right) promotes Watta, a new chūhai brand from the company, with a senior JA Okinawa official in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, on May 8.
Okinawa's Orion Breweries debuts first chūhai lineup with regional fruit twist
Orion Breweries Ltd. launched its first lineup of canned chūhai — a drink typically made of shōchū or vodka mixed with a nonalcholic beverage &#...

, , , , , ,