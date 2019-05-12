National / Politics

Lawmaker Takeshi Shina to quit DPP after it merged with Liberal Party

JIJI

MORIOKA, IWATE PREF. - A lawmaker from the opposition Democratic Party for the People said Saturday that he will leave his party following its merger with the Liberal Party, another opposition party, last month.

Takeshi Shina, a member of the House of Representatives from Iwate Prefecture, made the announcement at a meeting of the DPP’s chapter in the prefectural capital, Morioka.

Shina had opposed the merger with the Liberal Party, headed by Ichiro Ozawa, a heavyweight Lower House member also elected from Iwate.

With the DPP performing poorly in public opinion polls, other politicians may follow Shina out of the party, watchers say.

“I want to create a framework where I can put policies first, not politics,” Shina told reporters after the meeting, giving a reason for quitting the DPP.

Another reason he cited was the failure of opposition forces to unite and chose the chapter’s leader, Toru Kikawada, as their unified candidate in the Iwate prefectural constituency in the upcoming House of Councilors election.

Shina has been frustrated with the Liberal Party, which agreed with the Social Democratic Party and the Japanese Communist Party, to put up a former Paralympian as their candidate in the Upper House constituency.

Kikawada, a former Lower House member, will also leave the DPP.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Agriculture minister Takamori Yoshikawa calls on China, South Korea to lift food import bans
Agriculture minister Takamori Yoshikawa on Sunday requested China and South Korea lift their import bans on food produced in Fukushima and some other prefectures. Yoshikawa made the requ...
Image Not Available
'Outdated' general curriculum taught at high schools set to be revamped
The curriculum for general courses taught in high schools, which has remained untouched since the current system was established after World War II, will be reformed as part of a plan to drastic...
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga holds up a placard showing the kanji for Reiwa, the name of the new Imperial era, at a news conference at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo on April 1.
Reiwa calligraphy to be stored at National Archives, made available for commercial use
The government plans to preserve the original calligraphic work Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga displayed when announcing the new era name of Reiwa at the National Archives of Japan, acco...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Takeshi Shina | KYODO

, ,