Yagisawa Dam in Gunma Prefecture is seen in June 2016. | KYODO

National

Japan takes steps to prevent another water shortage during Olympics

Kyodo

Plans are in place to increase water levels in reservoirs serving Tokyo and surrounding areas in a bid to meet demand during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

With more than 10 million people expected to arrive for the games, the central government and seven prefectures including Tokyo will this summer check if increasing water reserves at seven reservoirs in eastern Japan will be enough to avoid water shortages at hotels, restaurants and sports venues without cutting supplies to industries and residents.

Operators of the seven dams on the Tone, Sagami and Arakawa rivers will examine how far they can increase water levels without posing a risk of flooding, officials said.

Tokyo and surrounding areas suffered an “Olympic drought” prior to the 1964 Games as low rainfall led to prolonged water supply restrictions.

The Self-Defense Forces and U.S. troops based in the country provided emergency water supplies ahead of the games to help stem the crisis. The restrictions were eventually lifted just before the games began in October that year.

Although the amount of reservoir water has grown nearly sixfold since then, the country wants to prepare for a worst-case scenario.

According to the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry, the amount of usable water in Tokyo can be increased by 20 percent if all measures are taken.

If a water shortage develops regardless of the measures taken, the prefectures may request water stored in reservoirs behind hydroelectric dams operated by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., the officials said.

“We will take all possible measures to ensure a successful Olympics without affecting the everyday lives of residents,” an official at the infrastructure ministry said.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

An employee at a Hello Work office in Tokyo's Iidabashi district helps a job seeker last August.
Hello Work offices to facilitate online job hunting from home with IT upgrades
The Hello Work chain of public job-placement offices will facilitate job searches from home and improve its usability by employers by adopting more information technology. The changes ar...
Foreign Minister Taro Kono and Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov hold a news conference in Moscow on Friday after discussing the disputed islands off Hokkaido.
Russia-Japan talks on disputed isles go nowhere, 'significant differences' remain
The top diplomats of Japan and Russia said Friday there was a ways to go before their countries can resolve a long-standing dispute over the Russian-held islands off Hokkaido. In Moscow, ...
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga speaks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday at the State Department in Washington.
In U.N. speech, Japan's spokesman Yoshihide Suga reframes abduction issue as 'global challenge'
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga called Friday for an early resolution to the decades-old issue of North Korea's abduction of Japanese nationals in the 1970s and 1980s, saying it is a "global...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Yagisawa Dam in Gunma Prefecture is seen in June 2016. | KYODO

, , ,