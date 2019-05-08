The Maritime Self-Defense Force's newest Izumo-class helicopter carrier, the DDH-184 Kaga, is moored at a naval base in Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture, in April last year. | REUTERS

National / Politics

U.S. President Trump to inspect Japanese destroyer with Prime Minister Abe during visit in late May

Kyodo

U.S. President Donald Trump will likely board the Izumo-class destroyer Kaga docked at a Maritime Self-Defense Force base near Tokyo when he makes a state visit to Japan in late May, bilateral sources said Wednesday.

Accompanied by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Trump is expected to meet with MSDF personnel at the Yokosuka base in Kanagawa Prefecture as the leaders aim to demonstrate the solid Japan-U.S. security alliance, according to the sources.

Japan has two Izumo-class destroyers, capable of carrying helicopters, which will be remodeled to accommodate F-35B stealth fighter jets that the SDF plans to purchase from the United States. The jets are capable of short-range takeoffs and vertical landings.

The envisaged inspection by Abe and Trump will “send a message to China” that has increased its maritime assertiveness in Asia, a Japanese government source said.

Abe is set to host the U.S. president and first lady Melania Trump from May 25 to 28 as the first state guests since the country’s imperial era name changed to Reiwa when Emperor Naruhito took the throne on May 1.

Besides a Japan-U.S. summit, arrangements are being made for Trump to watch a live sumo bout at an upcoming tournament and visit the U.S. Navy’s base located next to the MSDF’s in Yokosuka, the sources said.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Taro Kono
Japan supports Taiwan's World Health Assembly bid
Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono expressed support on Wednesday for Taiwan's participation in the World Health Assembly, risking China's anger. It marks the first time for Japan to pu...
Sekisui House suffered a huge loss after paying for this plot of land near JR Gotanda Station in central Tokyo, in a deal that turned out to be a scam.
Three people plead guilty over fraudulent Tokyo land sale
Three people pleaded guilty Wednesday at a trial over a bogus land sale in Tokyo that targeted home builder Sekisui House Ltd. in 2017. According to the indictment, the three colluded to...
The number of medical accidents reported in Japan hit a record high of 4,565 cases in 2018, up 470 from the previous year, according to the nonprofit organization Japan Council for Quality Health Care.
Japan sees record number of medical accidents in 2018
The number of medical accidents reported in the nation hit a record high of 4,565 cases in 2018, up 470 from the previous year, a nonprofit organization that collects annual data told Kyodo News...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The Maritime Self-Defense Force's newest Izumo-class helicopter carrier, the DDH-184 Kaga, is moored at a naval base in Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture, in April last year. | REUTERS

, , ,