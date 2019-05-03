Busy schedule ahead for Japan's new Crown Prince Akishino and family

New Crown Prince Akishino is set to have an even busier schedule after he assumed the title on Wednesday, in line with Emperor Naruhito’s accession to the imperial throne the same day.

Crown Prince Akishino, 53, first in line to the throne, and his wife, Crown Princess Kiko, 52, will take over most of the official duties that Emperor Naruhito, 59, and Empress Masako, 55, performed when they were crown prince and crown princess.

In June, Crown Prince Akishino, the brother of the new emperor, is slated to visit Poland and Finland for his first overseas trip in the role.

Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko will inherit from the emperor and empress the tasks of attending the national green conservation meeting, the national high school sports festival, the national sports festival for people with disabilities and the national forest conservation festival.

The crown princess will take on the solo role of participating in the national convention for promoting blood donation.

Crown Prince Akishino is slated to maintain his current honorary positions. The crown prince, who serves as honorary patron for the Rugby World Cup, to be held in Japan this year, is scheduled to declare the opening of the quadrennial event in September.

Among other members of the family, 12-year-old Prince Hisahito, who is the only son of the crown prince and crown princess and is second in line to the throne, advanced to Ochanomizu University Junior High School in April after graduating from the elementary school affiliated with the national university in March.

The couple’s eldest daughter, Princess Mako, 27, is set to take part in three annual events that have been attended by her father, including the national urban green festival.

Princess Kako, the couple’s 24-year-old daughter who graduated from International Christian University in March, is likely to expand the scope of her official activities. In October, she is slated to attend for the first time the national sports festival for people with disabilities.