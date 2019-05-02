An All Nippon Airways jet bound for Kumamoto landed at Chubu airport near Nagoya on Wednesday evening due to engine trouble. | KYODO

National

ANA plane bound for Kumamoto from Tokyo lands at airport near Nagoya due to engine trouble

Kyodo

An All Nippon Airways plane headed for Kumamoto landed at Chubu airport near Nagoya on Wednesday evening due to engine trouble, the carrier said.

The plane carrying 252 passengers and eight crew members left Haneda airport in Tokyo and detected the trouble at around 7:50 p.m., landing at Chubu airport about 40 minutes later. The cause of the problem is being investigated.

The plane sustained no damage and no one was hurt in the incident. Many of the passengers stayed the night inside Chubu airport before flying to Kumamoto on another aircraft on Thursday, ANA said.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold their first one-on-one talks on April 25 in Vladivostok, Russia.
Abe ready to meet North Korea's Kim 'unconditionally' to 'break the shell of mutual distrust'
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has offered to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "unconditionally" in a bid to restore diplomatic ties between the two foes, a daily newspaper reported Thursday. Abe...
MOMO-3, a rocket developed by Japanese aerospace venture Interstellar Technologies Inc., is seen on April 12. The rocket was originally slated to be launched from Taiki in Hokkaido on Tuesday. The launch was delayed again on Thursday.
Launch of private MOMO-3 rocket delayed again, this time due to strong wind at Hokkaido site
Aerospace startup Interstellar Technology Inc. said it postponed the planned launch of a small rocket on Thursday due to strong wind. The unmanned MOMO-3 was originally scheduled to blast off on...
Lady Nadine Bonsor gives an interview in London in November last year. She recalled the weekend when Prince Hiro, who became emperor on Wednesday, came to stay at her country house in Bedfordshire in 1984.
Friend of Japanese imperial family recalls hosting party in England for 'quite shy' new emperor i...
A British woman whose family has had close connections to the imperial family described her "great honor" recently at having hosted a party for Emperor Naruhito, then a prince, while he was studyin...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

An All Nippon Airways jet bound for Kumamoto landed at Chubu airport near Nagoya on Wednesday evening due to engine trouble. | KYODO

,