ANA plane bound for Kumamoto from Tokyo lands at airport near Nagoya due to engine trouble

An All Nippon Airways plane headed for Kumamoto landed at Chubu airport near Nagoya on Wednesday evening due to engine trouble, the carrier said.

The plane carrying 252 passengers and eight crew members left Haneda airport in Tokyo and detected the trouble at around 7:50 p.m., landing at Chubu airport about 40 minutes later. The cause of the problem is being investigated.

The plane sustained no damage and no one was hurt in the incident. Many of the passengers stayed the night inside Chubu airport before flying to Kumamoto on another aircraft on Thursday, ANA said.