National

Emperor Akihito performs last official duty outside Imperial Palace ahead of abdication

KYODO

Emperor Akihito took part in an award ceremony in Tokyo on Friday, in what was likely his last official duty outside the Imperial Palace ahead of his abdication next week.

He appeared at the ceremony held by the Cabinet Office to present the Midori Prize, which is awarded to recipients who have made significant contributions to conservation and the sustainable use of biodiversity in various areas, including science, policy, public awareness and practical action, according to the AEON Environmental Foundation, the founder of the award.

The 85-year-old Emperor, who has reigned since January 1989, will step down on Tuesday, becoming the nation’s first monarch to do so in about two centuries. His eldest son Crown Prince Naruhito, 59, will ascend to the Chrysanthemum Throne the following day.

The Emperor’s final official duty will be the abdication ceremony at the state hall of the Imperial Palace on April 30. He is expected to deliver his final speech as emperor then. After retiring, he will not engage in any official duties.

He already made his last trips earlier this month to the Grand Shrines of Ise, a complex of Shinto shrines in Mie Prefecture, and the mausoleum of his father, Emperor Showa, on the outskirts of Tokyo. He is scheduled to spend his final days as Emperor inside the palace, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

Friday’s ceremony is an annual event that has been held since 2007, although it was canceled in 2011 due to the devastating earthquake and tsunami that hit the Tohoku region and again in 2016 when another major earthquake caused widespread damage in Kumamoto Prefecture.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

This image, provided by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, shows a computer-generated rendering of Hayabusa2 releasing an impactor to blast a crater in the surface of the asteroid Ryugu.
Japan's Hayabusa2 probe succeeds in blasting out first man-made crater on an asteroid
Scientists have succeeded in creating what they called the first-ever artificial crater on an asteroid, a step toward shedding light on how the solar system evolved, the Japan Aerospace Exploration...
Wakayama Prefecture hopes to lure more business people to Wakayama Marina City and the adjacent Porta Europa theme park, shown here, as part of its strategy to cash in on the MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) industry.
MICE work if you can get it: Kansai cities vie for a bigger slice of Japan's 'meetings industry' pie
About 20 minutes by car from Wakayamashi Station, across a bridge to a reclaimed island, lies Wakayama Marina City and the Porto Europa theme park. Its faux Spanish, Italian, and French buildings a...
Kathy Matsui, chief Japan strategist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Goldman Sachs strategist says Japan is still holding back talented women, 20 years after upbeat r...
Working women are playing a bigger role in Japan than Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s Kathy Matsui thought possible when she penned her first report on womenomics in 1999. Yet the country needs to pick ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko attend a ceremony in Tokyo on Friday to award the Midori Prize, which is given to those who make significant contributions to conservation, research and the sustainable use of biodiversity. | KYODO

, , , , ,