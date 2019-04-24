Nissan snubs Renault with new COO pick as more Carlos Ghosn allies step down

Nissan Motor Co. said Tuesday that Chief Competitive Officer Yasuhiro Yamauchi, 63, will be promoted to chief operating officer, a post that has been vacant since November 2013.

His appointment will take effect on May 16, along with other senior management appointments announced Tuesday.

Senior Vice President Asako Hoshino and two others were named executive vice presidents.

Nissan hopes the appointments will help “improve and strengthen governance and stabilize operations,” the automaker said in a statement.

Nissan has an agreement with Renault SA to let an official from its French partner assume the post of COO or a higher position.

Renault apparently demanded such a post based on the agreement, but Nissan did not comply. It named Chief Quality Officer Christian Vandenhende from Renault as vice COO.

Nissan also said Executive Vice President Daniele Schillaci will step down on May 15. Schillaci, who was close to former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, has overseen the company’s electric vehicle strategy and Asian operations.

Many senior foreign officials seen as close to Ghosn have left Nissan.

In January, Jose Munoz, Nissan’s former executive in charge of the China operations, stepped down, followed by Arun Bajaj, former senior vice president in charge of human resources, in March. Bajaj was targeted as part of Nissan’s in-house investigation into the alleged misdeeds by Ghosn that led to the fallen auto titan’s arrest.

Board member Toshiyuki Shiga, a former COO who was seen as Ghosn’s right-hand man, has also said he will step down, pending approval at Nissan’s shareholders meeting in June.