Nissan Motor Co. said Tuesday that Chief Competitive Officer Yasuhiro Yamauchi will be promoted to chief operating officer. | KYODO

Business / Corporate

Nissan snubs Renault with new COO pick as more Carlos Ghosn allies step down

JIJI, Kyodo

Nissan Motor Co. said Tuesday that Chief Competitive Officer Yasuhiro Yamauchi, 63, will be promoted to chief operating officer, a post that has been vacant since November 2013.

His appointment will take effect on May 16, along with other senior management appointments announced Tuesday.

Senior Vice President Asako Hoshino and two others were named executive vice presidents.

Nissan hopes the appointments will help “improve and strengthen governance and stabilize operations,” the automaker said in a statement.

Nissan has an agreement with Renault SA to let an official from its French partner assume the post of COO or a higher position.

Renault apparently demanded such a post based on the agreement, but Nissan did not comply. It named Chief Quality Officer Christian Vandenhende from Renault as vice COO.

Nissan also said Executive Vice President Daniele Schillaci will step down on May 15. Schillaci, who was close to former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, has overseen the company’s electric vehicle strategy and Asian operations.

Many senior foreign officials seen as close to Ghosn have left Nissan.

In January, Jose Munoz, Nissan’s former executive in charge of the China operations, stepped down, followed by Arun Bajaj, former senior vice president in charge of human resources, in March. Bajaj was targeted as part of Nissan’s in-house investigation into the alleged misdeeds by Ghosn that led to the fallen auto titan’s arrest.

Board member Toshiyuki Shiga, a former COO who was seen as Ghosn’s right-hand man, has also said he will step down, pending approval at Nissan’s shareholders meeting in June.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Kyushu Electric Power Co.'s Sendai Nos. 1 and 2 nuclear reactors in Kagoshima Prefecture.
Japan to halt nuclear plants' operations if anti-terrorism steps not taken in time
The Nuclear Regulation Authority decided Wednesday not to allow nuclear plants to operate if they fail to complete measures to counter terrorism by specified deadlines. Three power companies, wh...
Masayoshi Son, the billionaire founder of SoftBank Group Corp., explains his company's earnings for the April-December period at a news conference in Tokyo on Feb. 6.
SoftBank's Son lost $130 million on bitcoin, report says
Masayoshi Son, the billionaire founder of SoftBank Group Corp., made a huge personal bet on bitcoin just as prices for the digital currency peaked, losing more than $130 million when he cashed out,...
﷯Hitachi Ltd. said it has reached a deal to buy a U.S. assembly robot-﷯maker to strengthen its factory automation business in the American market.
Hitachi to acquire U.S. industrial robot-maker for $1.43 billion
Hitachi Ltd. said Wednesday it has reached a deal to buy U.S. assembly robot-maker JR Automation Technologies LLC for $1.43 billion (¥160 billion) to strengthen its factory automation business in t...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Nissan Motor Co. said Tuesday that Chief Competitive Officer Yasuhiro Yamauchi will be promoted to chief operating officer. | KYODO

, , , ,