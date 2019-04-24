National

Japan drafting guidelines to stop technology leaks from universities working with foreign firms

Kyodo

The government will set guidelines by the end of March next year for preventing technology leaks from universities that conduct research with foreign firms, sources close to the matter said Wednesday.

The move comes as the United States and China grow cautious about advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence being converted for military use.

While Japan already regulates the disclosure of sensitive technologies and products by the nation’s state organizations and companies to overseas firms under a foreign exchange and foreign trade law, university laboratories have been managing infrequent arrangements on their own, leading some experts to voice concerns about the risk of information leaks.

The envisioned guidelines would require universities and other research institutions to set regulations on joint projects involving foreign entities.

They will be based on the comprehensive innovation strategy adopted by the Cabinet in 2018 aimed at promoting university research on AI, biotechnology and other leading technologies. The Cabinet hopes to triple the value of private investments in universities and research bodies from fiscal 2014 levels by fiscal 2025.

As cross-border collaboration is expected to increase through the strategy, the government has deemed it necessary to craft the guidelines for working with foreign entities.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

French President Emmanuel Macron greets Prime Minister Shinzo Abe before their joint news conference in Paris on Tuesday.
Abe and Macron agree to tighten coordination on global issues, as Japan PM offers 'unwavering sup...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed Tuesday to coordinate closely in addressing global economic, trade and environmental issues before Japan hosts the Group of ...
Dr. Masayo Takahashi, who heads the Takahashi lab at Riken's center for biological development in Kobe, is a pioneer in iPS cell research focusing on treating eye disorders.
Eye-opener: Japanese doctor's work with iPS cells puts macular degeneration on notice
Science has Dr. Masayo Takahashi's mother to thank, in a way, for some of the most notable developments in regenerative medicine using stem cells. More than 35 years ago when Takahashi was conte...
Makoto Yamada and his wife, Sayaka, are seen in Tachikawa, western Tokyo. They met through the Pairs online matching service run by Tokyo-based Eureka Inc.
In Japan, busy singles are turning to apps to find love
In Japan's time-scarce, results-oriented society, people no longer feel they can find a life partner through traditional dating methods, and are instead turning to internet matchmaking options to b...

, , , , , ,