Former LDP lawmaker Tsuyoshi Tabata referred to prosecutors over alleged rape while woman slept

Kyodo

NAGOYA - Police on Monday referred a former Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker to prosecutors following an allegation of forced sexual intercourse involving a woman he was dating in December, according to investigative sources.

Tsuyoshi Tabata, 46, a former Bank of Japan employee who has served three terms in the House of Representatives, has reportedly admitted to the allegation, said to have involved the woman at her home while she was sleeping after they had dinner together in Nagoya on Christmas Eve.

The former lawmaker is also suspected of having committed an offense by taking photos of the woman, who is in her 20s, with his mobile phone while she was naked, the sources said.

Tabata resigned from the LDP in February and from the Diet in March after facing criticism from both the ruling and opposition camps over the alleged assault.

Tsuyoshi Tabata | KYODO

