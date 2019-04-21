The week ahead for April 22 to April 28

Monday

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to leave for eight-day trip to France, Italy, Belgium, Slovakia, the United States and Canada. U.S. President Donald Trump to welcome Abe in Washington from Friday to Saturday, during which they will discuss key issues including bilateral trade and recent developments concerning North Korea.

Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn to reach end of detention period for latest arrest over alleged misuse of company funds. Tokyo prosecutors are expected to indict Ghosn the same day.

Go wunderkind Sumire Nakamura, 10, to make professional debut.

Tuesday

Emperor Akihito, Empress Michiko to visit Emperor Hirohito’s mausoleum in Musashino Imperial Graveyard in western Tokyo to mark forthcoming abdication.

Wednesday

BOJ to begin two-day monetary policy meeting. Board members expected to keep easing measures unchanged despite signs of economic slowdown. Inflation forecast for fiscal 2021 likely to fall short of 2 percent target.

Toshihiro Nikai, secretary general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, to visit China as special envoy of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Nikai to attend China’s “Belt and Road” forum in Beijing with nearly 40 foreign leaders.

Thursday

Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum’s main building to reopen after two years of renovations.

BOJ Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda to hold news conference after two-day monetary policy meeting.

Nintendo Co. to release earnings for FY 2018.

Friday

Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry to release unemployment rate for March.

Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry to release ratio of job offers to job seekers for March.

Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to release preliminary industrial production index for March.

Hitachi Ltd., Sony Corp., ANA Holdings Inc. and Japan Airlines Co. to release earnings for FY 2018.

Saturday

Golden Week holiday to start, this year extended to 10 days to celebrate the Imperial succession. Crowding at major airports and railway stations expected to reach peak as vacationers travel domestically and abroad. Hospitals to offer fewer services and most banks to remain closed during holiday.

Japan Trade Union Confederation, nation’s largest labor organization, to hold May Day convention in Tokyo.

Sunday

Spring Tenno-sho to be held at Kyoto Racecourse.