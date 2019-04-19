National / Politics

Trump to visit Japan as state guest May 25-28 and be first world leader to meet new Emperor

Kyodo

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will visit Japan from May 25 to 28, which will make them the first state guests to meet with Crown Prince Naruhito after his enthronement, the Japanese and U.S. governments said.

The state visit is intended to showcase the closeness of the countries’ ties, they said. Talks between Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are also scheduled.

“The fact that Japan will host President Trump and his wife as the first state guests under the new era of Reiwa symbolizes the bond under the unwavering Japan-U.S. alliance,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a news conference Friday.

The White House said in a statement Thursday that the visit “will deepen the close bonds between the American and Japanese people and will highlight the continued importance of our alliance and partnership.”

During the trip, the Trumps are also expected to attend a state banquet to be held at the Imperial Palace.

Abe and Trump, meanwhile, plan to hold talks to reaffirm cooperation in urging North Korea to deliver on its promise to denuclearize, and resolve the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by Pyongyang in the 1970s and 1980s.

The two leaders, who are expected to meet every month from April to June, may also discuss trade. With Trump having taken issue with his country’s hefty deficit with Japan, Tokyo and Washington launched earlier this week negotiations for a bilateral trade deal.

During his stay, Trump may watch sumo at an upcoming tournament and inspect an Izumo-class helicopter carrier, Japan’s largest postwar class of naval vessels. Japan has two such flat-top helicopter carriers, which will be remodeled to accommodate fighter jets.

Abe has built close personal ties with Trump, putting priority on strengthening the long-standing bilateral security alliance through a series of face-to-face talks and telephone conversations.

The prime minister also plans to visit Washington on April 26 and 27 to discuss a range of topics such as North Korea, while the U.S. president will likely travel to Japan again for the Group of 20 summit in Osaka in June.

Trump visited Japan in 2017, but not as a state guest.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Police investigate an accident Friday in which a car struck pedestrians and a garbage truck in the Ikebukuro district of Tokyo, leaving 10 people injured, two of them in critical condition.
Two believed killed, eight injured as car hits pedestrians in central Tokyo
Two people were believed killed and eight others were injured in Tokyo on Friday after a car rammed into a group of pedestrians at a crosswalk, police said. The vehicle, driven by a man i...
Ikuo Tsunematsu poses at a London museum devoted to Natsume Soseki in March 2016. He had to shut the museum in September of that year, but plans to reopen it in Surrey in May.
Museum devoted to Japanese novelist Natsume Soseki, shuttered in London in 2016, to reopen in Surrey
A museum in London devoted to renowned Japanese novelist Natsume Soseki (1867-1916), which was closed over two years ago, is set to be revived in nearby Surrey in May. Ikuo Tsunematsu, 67, who h...
David Cutler (left) and Vaughan Southgate, former presidents of the Linnean Society, speak during an interview at the Linnean Society of London in February.
'You almost forget you are talking to a monarch': U.K. scientists recall chats with Japan's biolo...
Academics who have interacted with Emperor Akihito, a keen marine biologist, during his visits to Britain have paid tribute to the monarch and offered warm wishes ahead of his abdication at the end...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shake hands before a bilateral meeting at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo on Nov. 6, 2017. | AP

, ,