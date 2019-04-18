Police carry away a climate change activist protesting at Oxford Circus on the third day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group, in London on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

U.K. climate change protesters block roads, glue themselves to train after over 300 are arrested

LONDON - Climate change protesters glued themselves to a train and blocked major London intersections Wednesday, on the third day of a civil disobedience campaign.

Three demonstrators were arrested after stopping Docklands Light Railway services at Canary Wharf station. Several others glued themselves together outside the house of opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Scores of other protesters continued to block sites including Waterloo Bridge over the River Thames and the Oxford Circus and Marble Arch intersections.

Police have arrested more than 300 people since Monday during protests by the group Extinction Rebellion, which accuses the British government of failing to act swiftly enough to cut carbon emissions.

Many bus routes have been disrupted, to the frustration of commuters.

Jace Tyrell, chief executive of the New West End Company, which represents businesses in a chunk of central London, said the protest caused a 25 percent drop in spending in the area, with 12 million pounds ($16 million) less spent than usual on Tuesday.

Lawyer Farhana Yamin, one of those arrested, apologized to public transit users. But she told BBC radio that “we need to take actions that are disruptive so everyone understands the dangers we’re facing right now.”

