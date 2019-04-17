Tourists walk near Kiyomizu Temple in the city of Kyoto in November 2018. The number of foreign visitors to Japan in the fiscal year through March is estimated to have surpassed 30 million, according to government data released Wednesday. | KYODO

Foreign visitors to Japan top 30 million in fiscal 2018

Kyodo

The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan in the fiscal year through March hit 31.62 million, up 6.2 percent from the previous year, government data showed Wednesday.

The figure for this March alone was estimated at 2.76 million, up 5.8 percent from the year before, marking a record high for the month, according to the Japan Tourism Agency.

The government has set a target of attracting 40 million foreign visitors a year by 2020, when Japan hosts the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The agency also said spending by foreign tourists in the January to March period this year rose 0.5 percent from the previous year to ¥1.12 trillion ($10 billion), still far from the government target of ¥8 trillion in 2020.

The amount spent by each foreign visitor in the three-month period was down 5.9 percent at ¥143,206, the data showed.

Chinese travelers spent the most at ¥402.1 billion, followed by Taiwanese at ¥150.1 billion, South Koreans at ¥147.9 billion, and those from Hong Kong at ¥80.7 billion.

