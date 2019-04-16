Nissan sales chief latest to quit after arrest of ex-boss Carlos Ghosn

Nissan Motor Co.’s global sales chief is expected to resign soon, the latest executive to quit following the arrest of former boss Carlos Ghosn, a source close to the matter said Tuesday.

The resignation of Executive Vice President, Daniele Schillaci, also in charge of electric vehicles strategy, could deal a blow to the automaker as it seeks to rebuild after the November arrest and ouster of Ghosn as chairman over alleged financial misconduct.

Schillaci, who is believed to have already told his bosses about his intention to resign, is expected to leave after taking part in the Shanghai motor show running through April 25 and before Nissan’s ordinary general shareholders meeting in June, the source said. Nissan declined to comment.

Schillaci was recruited by Ghosn to join Nissan as executive vice president from Toyota Motor Corp. in 2015. In 2017, he also became the chief official overseeing operations in Asia and Oceania.

Although the reason of his resignation remains unclear, he may have wanted to avoid being involved in the turmoil following the arrest of Ghosn, the once-feted auto tycoon who led Nissan for nearly two decades after saving it from the brink of bankruptcy in the late 1990s.

Jose Munoz, Nissan’s former executive in charge of the key Chinese market, resigned in January. He was regarded as being close to Ghosn.

Arun Bajaj, former senior vice president in charge of human resources who was targeted in Nissan’s in-house investigation of Ghosn’s alleged financial misdeeds, stepped down in March.

Board member Toshiyuki Shiga, former chief operating officer who was seen as Ghosn’s right-hand man, has said he will resign at the June shareholders meeting.