Ceremony held to remember victims of powerful 2016 Kumamoto Prefecture earthquakes

KUMAMOTO - A ceremony was held in the city of Kumamoto on Sunday to remember people who died in a series of powerful earthquakes three years ago.

A total of 345 people, including 75 bereaved family members, participated in the memorial ceremony at the Kumamoto Prefectural Government office.

After participants observed a minute of silence, Kumamoto Gov. Ikuo Kabashima, while expressing his sorrow over the deaths, pledged greater efforts for reconstruction.

“At a time when a new era is about to begin, people across the prefecture will join forces to build a new Kumamoto,” Kabashima said in a speech, referring to Reiwa, the next Imperial era, which is scheduled to begin May 1 when Crown Prince Naruhito ascends the Imperial throne.

In another speech, Keisuke Masuda, an 81-year-old resident of the Kumamoto village of Minamiaso whose wife, Fumiyo, died in the quakes at the age of 79, expressed hopes for reconstruction.

“I want to play a role in reconstruction efforts for the sake of my wife,” Masuda said. After the speeches, participants offered flowers at an altar and mourned the victims.

Similar memorial ceremonies are scheduled to take place across the prefecture through Tuesday.

On April 14, 2016, a 6.5-magnitude foreshock struck, followed by a 7.3-magnitude main shock two days later. Both measured the highest reading of 7 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale in some locations.

The total death toll has reached 273, including 50 people who were directly killed by the quakes.

As of the end of last month, 16,519 people were still living in temporary housing following the quakes.

