Foreign Ministry says U.S. serviceman in Okinawa allegedly stabbed woman to death, then killed himself

AP, Kyodo

A U.S. serviceman has fatally stabbed a Japanese woman and then killed himself in Okinawa, according to the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo, amid growing resentment about the presence of American troops in the prefecture.

U.S. Forces Japan says the Naval Criminal Investigative Service is working with local police to look into the deaths Saturday of a U.S. Navy sailor assigned to a marine unit, and an Okinawa resident.

In a statement it said: “This is an absolute tragedy and we are fully committed to supporting the investigation.”

It said more information will be released later.

A U.S. Marine Corps official in Okinawa told Kyodo News the man is believed to be a member of the 3rd Marine Division headquartered in the prefecture.

According to local police, the 32-year-old marine was believed to be in a relationship with the 44-year-old woman.

The police received an emergency call at around 7:25 a.m. and found the two lying on a bed at the woman’s apartment in the town of Chatan. Their deaths were confirmed later at the scene.

Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Takeo Akiba telephoned U.S. Ambassador William Hagerty, asking for cooperation with the investigation and efforts to prevent a recurrence, and expressed “extreme regrets,” according to the ministry.

Okinawa hosts the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan.

Local residents have long been frustrated with noise, accidents and crimes linked to the bases there.

A police officer stands guard outside an apartment in the town of Chatan, Okinawa Prefecture, on Saturday after a U.S. serviceman and a Japanese woman were found dead.

