A taxi driver works in Tokyo. A man has been arrested in the city for allegedly robbing over 100 taxis throughout Japan by asking for change before paying and then fleeing with the money. | KYODO

National / Crime & Legal

Man arrested in Tokyo for allegedly robbing over 100 cabs by asking for change in advance

Kyodo

Tokyo police have arrested a man for allegedly robbing over 100 taxis throughout Japan by asking for change from drivers before paying and then fleeing with the money.

The police said Friday that Ryusei Tamayose, a 23-year-old unemployed man with no fixed address, is suspected to have told a cab driver on the night of Oct. 20, upon their arrival in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward, that he wanted to pay with a ¥10,000 bill but that he wanted to receive his change before exiting the cab to withdraw the money.

He also allegedly asked for smaller bills to exchange ¥10,000 and ¥5,000 notes, which he did not have at the time, robbing the driver of a total of ¥20,000 without paying the fare that amounted to ¥5,000.

The suspect admitted to the theft, saying he has swindled money out of taxi drivers for the past three years and lived off the cash, according to the police.

In order to gain the drivers’ trust, Tamayose often asked them to stop at convenience stores on the way to his destinations and then returned to the cabs, a tactic meant to make them believe he wouldn’t cheat the fare, the investigators said.

The police identified him in footage taken from a taxi after a similar incident was reported in February.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Donald Trump
Trump may present trophy at Tokyo sumo tournament as officials weigh security concerns
Japan and the United States are considering a plan for U.S. President Donald Trump to present a trophy to the winner of the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament in Tokyo in May, Japanese government sources...
A controversial statue symbolizing wartime laborers is seen near the Japanese consulate in Busan, South Korea, in March.
Wartime laborer statue removed from near Japanese Consulate in Busan
Authorities in South Korea's port city of Busan on Friday removed a controversial statue that was erected near the Japanese Consulate by a civic group to symbolize Korean laborers who were forcibly...
Image Not Available
Cairo wants to boost its cooperation with Tokyo to aid Africa, Egyptian ambassador says
Egypt is hoping to deepen its cooperation with Japan to help African countries improve access to medical care, Ayman Aly Kamel, Cairo's ambassador to Tokyo, said in a recent interview. Eg...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A taxi driver works in Tokyo. A man has been arrested in the city for allegedly robbing over 100 taxis throughout Japan by asking for change before paying and then fleeing with the money. | KYODO

, , ,