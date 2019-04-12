A police officer stands near a residential area in Yokohama where a man snatched a gun from another officer and fired it. No one was injured. | KYODO

Firearm foul-ups: Man takes gun from Yokohama police officer and fires it; no one injured

Kyodo

YOKOHAMA - A police officer in Yokohama became the latest to lose his weapon Friday morning when one of two men involved in a violent dispute disarmed him and got a shot off before being subdued, the police said. No one was injured.

Toshitaka Suzuki, 31, was arrested for obstructing police duties after firing the officer’s pistol at an apartment complex at around 11:30 a.m., they said.

The incident took place when two officers responded to an emergency call about someone kicking a vehicle. When the officers arrived, two men were fighting and the officers tried to break it up. A brief struggle ensued, resulting in the suspect grabbing one of the officers’ guns and firing it. He was quickly restrained.

The incident is the latest in a spate of incidents involving Japanese police officers either misplacing their guns or having them taken away.

In June last year, a former member of the Self-Defense Forces fatally stabbed a senior officer at a police box in Toyama Prefecture before taking his handgun and fatally shooting a security guard at nearby school.

Earlier this year, the National Police Agency said it would introduce new holsters designed to make it more difficult for police officers to be disarmed during hostile situations.

