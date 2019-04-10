National

Evacuees from parts of town hosting crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant finally free to return

Kyodo

FUKUSHIMA - Japan lifted its mandatory evacuation order over parts of the town of Okuma, which hosts the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, on Wednesday as planned, citing the lower radiation levels achieved through decontamination work and progress in infrastructure development.

The order had been in place since 2011, when a deadly earthquake and tsunami in the country’s northeast triggered one of the world’s worst nuclear disasters, forcing Okuma’s roughly 10,000 residents to flee.

However, even after the lifting of the order, around 60 percent of the town’s land area where the level of radiation is the highest will remain closed.

Both the government and the town hope that the change will accelerate the revitalization of the local community, but repopulation is expected to be slow, partly due to the few commercial and medical services in the area.

In districts of the town where the evacuation order has been lifted, only 367 people, or around 3.5 percent of the original population of 10,341, had registered as residents as of late March.

Day visits had been possible, but few seem to have been preparing to return to their previous homes for good. As of Monday, only 21 households, accounting for 48 people, had registered to stay overnight.

Okuma’s Ogawara district was chosen as the central area in the town’s reconstruction efforts, and its new town hall is expected to open in May with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe scheduled to attend its opening ceremony on Sunday.

During his trip to Fukushima Prefecture, Abe may also visit the nuclear power plant for the first time since September 2013 to check the progress of its decommissioning, according to a government official.

In Okuma, public housing for victims of the natural disasters will be ready to welcome residents in June. But the original town center remains a no-go zone.

The central government plans to make Okuma inhabitable by 2022, including tearing down buildings and decontaminating the whole town.

Still, the temporary storage facility for the prefecture’s waste will remain there for the foreseeable future.

Futaba, the other town that hosts the nuclear plant operated by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., remains a no-go zone but the government is aiming to lift an evacuation order there by the spring of 2020, in an area that has the lowest radiation level.

Seven cities and towns in the prefecture still have areas with no-go zones. The earliest a complete evacuation order is expected to be lifted is 2022.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A farmer from the Sakaguchi Akoya pearl farm harvests oysters in Shima, Mie Prefecture.
Japan's cultured pearl farms still glisten, despite fears industry will fall victim to aging society
In picturesque Ago Bay, a couple sit in a little hut picking out oysters from a net, cleaning them carefully one-by-one before placing them gently back in the water. Their hope: in several month...
Visitors at the Shibusawa Eiichi Memorial Museum in Fukaya, Saitama Prefecture, on Tuesday look at panels explaining the Fukaya native's achievements.
In places where figures made their mark, surprise and joy greet portraits on Japan's new bank notes
People with a historical connection to the new faces chosen for redesigned Japanese bank notes have expressed surprise and joy after the government announced the planned revamp on Tuesday. The n...
Uranium put up for sale online was bought by a boy of 16 in Tokyo, sources say. Police are investigating and the case has apparently been sent to prosecutors.
Tokyo 16-year-old bought uranium and produced yellowcake to sell online, sources say
Tokyo police are investigating the suspected online trade of uranium by a 16-year-old high schooler in the nation's capital, investigative sources have said. The boy may have violated the law re...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Shigeru Niitsuma, 69, works on his farmland Wednesday in the Ogawara district of Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture, where a mandatory evacuation order was lifted the same day. Niitsuma, who has evacuated to Ibaraki Prefecture, plans to move back to the district in June. | KYODO

, , , ,