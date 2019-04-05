A prototype of Toyota Motor Corp.'s self-driving vehicle is displayed at a media preview of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January. | KYODO

Business / Corporate

Toyota, GM and Ford join forces on self-driving safety rules

Kyodo

NEW YORK - Toyota Motor Corp., General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co. have decided to join forces to develop standards for the development of self-driving cars.

The three said in a statement they are collaborating with automotive industry group SAE International to establish autonomous vehicle “safety guiding principles to help inform standards development.”

“Industry collaboration in areas that act as a foundation of automated driving systems and vehicles … is a significant step for us to achieve safe deployment of autonomous vehicles,” said Kelly Kay, Toyota Research Institute’s executive vice president and chief safety officer.

Despite the potential of self-driving cars, concerns have been raised with regard to safety since an autonomous vehicle belonging to ride-hailing giant Uber killed a pedestrian in Tempe, Arizona, in March 2018.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A man reads a copy of the official newspaper of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party, Granma, as a woman walks past in old Havana in 2015. The Cuban government said Thursday that a newsprint shortage is forcing at least six state-run newspapers to cut back on pages and circulation days in a potent sign of the cash shortage confronting the island.
Cash-strapped Cuba curbs newspaper length due to paper shortage
The Cuban government says a newsprint shortage is forcing at least six state-run newspapers to cut back on pages and circulation days in a potent sign of the cash shortage confronting the island. ...
Image Not Available
Almost half of young Russians want to emigrate as economy stagnates: Gallup poll
Forty-four percent of Russians aged 15-29 want to emigrate as their economy stagnates, according to a survey by the pollster Gallup. The poll, based on 2,000 face-to-face interviews conducted in...
Jeff Bezos and wife MacKenzie Bezos arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California, laast year. Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie announced Thursday in a series of tweets that they have finalized their divorce, ending a 25-year marriage that played a role in the creation of the online shopping giant.
Amazon's Jeff Bezos and wife MacKenzie finalize divorce
Amazon says founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has finalized his divorce with wife MacKenzie, giving her a separate stake in the online shopping giant. MacKenzie Bezos will get 4 percent of Amazon when ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A prototype of Toyota Motor Corp.'s self-driving vehicle is displayed at a media preview of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January. | KYODO

, , , ,