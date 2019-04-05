Toyota, GM and Ford join forces on self-driving safety rules

Toyota Motor Corp., General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co. have decided to join forces to develop standards for the development of self-driving cars.

The three said in a statement they are collaborating with automotive industry group SAE International to establish autonomous vehicle “safety guiding principles to help inform standards development.”

“Industry collaboration in areas that act as a foundation of automated driving systems and vehicles … is a significant step for us to achieve safe deployment of autonomous vehicles,” said Kelly Kay, Toyota Research Institute’s executive vice president and chief safety officer.

Despite the potential of self-driving cars, concerns have been raised with regard to safety since an autonomous vehicle belonging to ride-hailing giant Uber killed a pedestrian in Tempe, Arizona, in March 2018.