Japan's LDP to get record haul of state subsidies in 2019

JIJI

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party will receive a record ¥17.9 billion in state subsidies in 2019, up 2.3 percent from the previous year, the internal affairs ministry said Monday.

The subsidies to the party, decided in accordance with the political party subsidies law, will be the largest since the current subsidy system started in 1995.

Subsidies for all eligible political parties will total ¥31.8 billion.

The amount to be granted to the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan will jump 16.9 percent to ¥3.2 billion, while that to the Democratic Party for the People will drop 3.0 percent to ¥5.4 billion.

The ministry sets the amounts of subsidies to political parties based on the numbers of their lawmakers as of Jan. 1 and votes won in the last House of Representatives election and the last two House of Councilors elections.

This year’s subsidies, which are distributed quarterly, will be recalculated based on the results of the upcoming Upper House election in the summer.

The Japanese Communist Party did not apply to receive subsidies as it opposes the system.

Subsidies for this year will stand at ¥3 billion for Komeito, the LDP’s partner in the ruling coalition, ¥1.3 billion for Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) and ¥275 million for the Liberal Party.

Kibo no To (Party of Hope) and the Social Democratic Party will receive ¥219 million and ¥384 million, respectively.

