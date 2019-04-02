The wait for the Mickey's House and Meet Mickey attraction at Tokyo Disneyland stretched to 11 hours on Nov. 18, 2018. | KYODO

35th anniversary helped pull in record crowds at Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea in fiscal 2018

Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea enjoyed a record number of visitors for the first time in four years in fiscal 2018, according to operator Oriental Land Co.

The number for the year through March jumped 8.2 percent from the previous year to 32.55 million, supported by events marking the 35th anniversary of the opening of Tokyo Disneyland, Oriental Land said Monday.

At Disneyland, a daytime parade that was renewed to celebrate the anniversary and the It’s a Small World attraction were particularly popular with customers.

A Christmas event at DisneySea was also popular.

