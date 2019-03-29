National

Whaling vessel leaves Taiji port for last 'scientific' mission before Japan withdraws from IWC

Kyodo

WAKAYAMA - A whaling vessel left the port of Taiji, Wakayama Prefecture, on Friday for the last mission of what the government calls a scientific research program before the country withdraws from the International Whaling Commission and starts commercial whaling from July.

The No. 7 Katsu Maru departed from the town, known for its whaling and dolphin-hunting practices, to join several other vessels on the mission to catch minke whales between April and June.

The vessels are scheduled to catch 80 whales off Miyagi and Aomori prefectures and another 47 whales off Abashiri in Hokkaido to collect data on their age and size, among other information.

The Taiji vessel is expected to take part in commercial whaling, which Japan will resume on July 1 for the first time in 31 years, the day after the nation officially leaves the IWC.

The ship will hunt minke whales for about a week from its base before reaching Kushiro in Hokkaido, or Hachinohe, Aomori Prefecture, which have facilities for processing whales.

Japan halted commercial whaling in line with a moratorium adopted in 1982 by the IWC, and has hunted whales for what it claims to be scientific research since 1987 — a practice criticized internationally as a cover for commercial whaling.

Tokyo notified the IWC of its withdrawal in December after its proposal to resume commercial whaling and change decision-making rules at the body was rejected at an annual meeting in September, amid a long-standing rift between pro- and anti-whaling nations.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

The character sai, meaning disaster, is written at Kyoto's Kiyomizu Temple in December after it was named 2018's kanji of the year. In a recent Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. survey, the character also topped the list of kanji people thought best represented the Heisei Era.
Sai, meaning disaster, picked as kanji that best sums up Heisei Era in insurance firm survey
In a survey conducted by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co., sai, meaning disaster or harm, topped the list of kanji characters representing the Heisei Era. The result apparently reflected Jap...
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga holds a news conference on Friday at the Prime Minister's Office.
Name of Japan's new era to be revealed at 11:30 a.m. Monday, with Abe statement due at 12
The government said Friday it will announce the name of Japan's forthcoming new era at 11:30 a.m. Monday, and that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will make a statement on the decision from noon. The ...
An image taken from the website of the assembly of Gyeonggi-do, near Seoul, shows the design of a proposed sticker, including the text "war crime company." Deliberations on a bill to mandate placing the sticker on school products made by certain Japanese companies were put on hold Thursday.
Bill requiring 'war crime' label on goods made by Japan firms put on hold in South Korean province
The introduction of a bill to a South Korean provincial assembly to require the labeling of certain school goods as "made by war crime companies" will be put on hold, one of the sponsors of the pro...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The No. 7 Katsu Maru leaves the port of Taiji, Wakayama Prefecture, on Friday to join the last mission of a scientific research whaling program before Japan resumes commercial whaling, from July 1, for the first time in 31 years. | KYODO

, , , ,