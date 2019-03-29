The character sai, meaning disaster, is written at Kyoto's Kiyomizu Temple in December after it was named 2018's kanji of the year. In a recent Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. survey, the character also topped the list of kanji people thought best represented the Heisei Era. | KYODO

National

Sai, meaning disaster, picked as kanji that best sums up Heisei Era in insurance firm survey

JIJI

In a survey conducted by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co., sai, meaning disaster or harm, topped the list of kanji characters representing the Heisei Era.

The result apparently reflected Japanese people’s clear memories of a host of difficulties during the period, including the March 1995 sarin nerve gas attack in the Tokyo subway system by the Aum Shinrikyo doomsday cult, which killed 13 people and injured more than 6,400 others, and the March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami, which have left more than 18,000 people dead or unaccounted for.

According to the survey, 21 percent of respondents picked the character.

The survey was conducted online in early February, covering 1,000 people in their 20s to 60s.

Hen, meaning change, came second, picked by 7.1 percent. Many who chose that character said people’s lives have changed dramatically during the Heisei Era, citing the spread of mobile phones, the advancement of information technologies and the introduction of the consumption tax.

Ran, for disorder or confusion, ranked third, with 6.9 percent of respondents selecting it.

The burst of Japan’s bubble economy in the early 1990s and the collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers in 2008, which triggered a global financial crisis, were among major events and developments cited as reasons to choose that character.

The Heisei Era started on Jan. 8, 1989, the day after Emperor Akihito assumed the throne. The era is set to end on April 30, when he abdicates.

The next era is scheduled to start on May 1, in line with the enthronement of Crown Prince Naruhito, the eldest son of the current Emperor, the same day. The government will announce the name of the new era on Monday.

The list also included several other characters with negative connotations.

Geki, meaning severe or serious, came fifth, and nan, meaning trouble, sixth, while ku, for suffering, and shin, for quake or jolt, both ranked seventh.

Meanwhile, hei, a character meaning peace and used in the current era name, ranked fourth and wa, for harmony, ninth.

They were picked as Japan did not wage war with any other nation during the Heisei period.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

The English translation of the memoir of Crown Prince Naruhito was republished Thursday.
Crown Prince Naruhito's memoir of time at Oxford reissued in English ahead of May 1 accession
Crown Prince Naruhito's memoir was republished Thursday in English translation by a U.K. publisher ahead of his ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne on May 1. The book, published by Renaissance...
The No. 7 Katsu Maru leaves the port of Taiji, Wakayama Prefecture, on Friday to join the last mission of a scientific research whaling program before Japan resumes commercial whaling, from July 1, for the first time in 31 years.
Whaling vessel leaves Taiji port for last 'scientific' mission before Japan withdraws from IWC
A whaling vessel left the port of Taiji, Wakayama Prefecture, on Friday for the last mission of what the government calls a scientific research program before the country withdraws from the Interna...
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga holds a news conference on Friday at the Prime Minister's Office.
Name of Japan's new era to be revealed at 11:30 a.m. Monday, with Abe statement due at 12
The government said Friday it will announce the name of Japan's forthcoming new era at 11:30 a.m. Monday, and that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will make a statement on the decision from noon. The ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The character sai, meaning disaster, is written at Kyoto's Kiyomizu Temple in December after it was named 2018's kanji of the year. In a recent Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. survey, the character also topped the list of kanji people thought best represented the Heisei Era. | KYODO

, , , , ,