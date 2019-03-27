Sony to conduct tests on remotely driven cars with NTT Docomo

Sony Corp. and NTT Docomo Inc. said Wednesday they will start conducting joint tests in Guam this summer on remotely driven cars using next-generation 5G services.

The New Concept Cart SC-1 developed by Sony will be tested at Docomo 5G Open Lab GUAM — NTT Docomo’s first overseas 5G verification facility.

Sony and NTT Docomo plan to use the remotely driven vehicles at commercial facilities and airports.

The cars can carry three passengers and do not have a steering wheel. Instead, the vehicles have been designed to be controlled from a remote location, with a maximum speed of 19 kilometers per hour.

A built-in sensor will automatically stop the car from colliding with people or obstacles, while a 4K monitor within the vehicle transmits images, including advertisements, to the passengers.