Sony Corp.'s remotely controlled New Concept Cart SC-1 can carry three passengers and doesn't have a steering wheel. | SONY CORP. / VIA KYODO

Business / Tech

Sony to conduct tests on remotely driven cars with NTT Docomo

Kyodo

Sony Corp. and NTT Docomo Inc. said Wednesday they will start conducting joint tests in Guam this summer on remotely driven cars using next-generation 5G services.

The New Concept Cart SC-1 developed by Sony will be tested at Docomo 5G Open Lab GUAM — NTT Docomo’s first overseas 5G verification facility.

Sony and NTT Docomo plan to use the remotely driven vehicles at commercial facilities and airports.

The cars can carry three passengers and do not have a steering wheel. Instead, the vehicles have been designed to be controlled from a remote location, with a maximum speed of 19 kilometers per hour.

A built-in sensor will automatically stop the car from colliding with people or obstacles, while a 4K monitor within the vehicle transmits images, including advertisements, to the passengers.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Rice planting for commercial sales begins at a paddy in Iitate in May 2017, for the first time since the disaster at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in 2011.
'Shocked' Fukushima evacuees say Tepco ruling fails to fairly compensate them for suffering
A Tokyo court on Wednesday ordered the operator of the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant to pay a total of ¥21.34 million in damages to a group of evacuees from the March 2011 nuclear disaster. B...
Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks fall back on ex-dividend impact
JIJI Stocks turned lower on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Wednesday, pressured by selling a day after the deadline for securing rights to fiscal 2018 year-end dividends. The 225-issu...
Image Not Available
Dollar firmer around ¥110.65 in late Tokyo trading
The dollar was firmer around ¥110.65 in Tokyo trading on Wednesday thanks to buying to adjust positions, as a wait-and-see mood prevailed due to a lack of fresh incentives. "Marker players are k...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Sony Corp.'s remotely controlled New Concept Cart SC-1 can carry three passengers and doesn't have a steering wheel. | SONY CORP. / VIA KYODO

, , , ,