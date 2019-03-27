NASA astronaut Anne McClain assists fellow NASA astronauts Christina Koch (left) and Nick Hague as they verify their U.S. spacesuits are sized correctly and fit properly ahead of a set of upcoming spacewalks at the International Space Station on March 18. | COURTESY NASA / HANDOUT / VIA REUTERS

NASA nixes first all-female spacewalk due to suit-sizing snag

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - NASA has nixed the first all-female spacewalk over a spacesuit size issue.

Astronaut Anne McClain was supposed to float out of the International Space Station this Friday with newly arrived Christina Koch. But McClain pulled herself from the lineup because there’s not enough time to get two medium suits ready. Koch will go out with a male crewmate.

NASA spokeswoman Brandi Dean said Tuesday that McClain trained in both medium and large spacesuits. She wore a medium for last Friday’s spacewalk and was supposed to switch to a large this week, but decided a large would be too big.

In 54 years of spacewalking, women have only gone outside with men. That’s because men have always outnumbered women in space.

NASA astronaut Anne McClain assists fellow NASA astronauts Christina Koch (left) and Nick Hague as they verify their U.S. spacesuits are sized correctly and fit properly ahead of a set of upcoming spacewalks at the International Space Station on March 18. | COURTESY NASA / HANDOUT / VIA REUTERS

