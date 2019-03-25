Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn, facing financial misconduct charges and released on bail, leaves his lawyer's office in Tokyo on March 12. | KYODO

Carlos Ghosn to hold news conference in mid-April or later, his lawyer says

Kyodo

Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn is expected to hold a news conference in mid-April or later, one of his lawyers said.

Ghosn, 65, intends to meet the press within April but may need more time to organize his statement against the charges, the lawyer, Junichiro Hironaka, told reporters Monday.

Hironaka also said Ghosn, who remains a director at Nissan, is not seeking to attend the automaker’s board meeting to be held soon. Ghosn failed to obtain approval from the Tokyo District Court when he tried to attend a board meeting on March 12.

Ghosn was released on bail March 6 after being arrested in November. He has been charged with understating his remuneration for a number of years in Nissan’s securities reports and transferring derivatives losses from his private asset management company to the automaker. He denies the allegations.

As part of conditions for his release, Ghosn is banned from contacting Nissan executives and other people potentially linked to the allegations. He is allowed to attend board meetings at Nissan if the court gives approval.

