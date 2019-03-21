Former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic enters the court room of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday. Nearly a quarter of a century since Bosnia's devastating war ended, Karadzic was set to hear the final judgment on whether he can be held criminally responsible for unleashing a wave of murder and destruction. | AP

World / Crime & Legal

Srebrenica survivors applaud life sentence handed to Radovan Karadzic by appeals judges

AFP-JIJI

SREBRENICA, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - Relatives of victims of the Srebrenica massacre applauded the life sentence delivered Wednesday against Bosnian Serb wartime leader Radovan Karadzic for genocide and war crimes during the 1990s.

A panel of appeals judges in The Hague increased Karadzic’s original 40-year sentence for the atrocities during Bosnia’s inter-ethnic war to life in prison.

He was also found guilty over his role in the July 1995 Srebrenica massacre of more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys by Bosnian Serb forces.

It was the worst atrocity in Europe since World War II and deemed genocide by international justice.

About 50 Srebrenica mothers, sisters and widows as well as some male survivors of the massacre, who watched the verdict at a memorial in Potocari, just outside the ill-fated town, applauded and prayed when the ruling was announced.

As they gathered next to the cemetery where the remains of their loved ones are buried, the relatives said they were hoping for such an outcome.

“My hope and my only thought is that (Karadzic) is sentenced to life,” Hajrija Oric, 63, told AFP ahead of the verdict.

Her 17-year-old son, Elvir, and husband, Sahin, were both killed in the massacre. Their remains were found years later and buried.

“All I found was a handful of bones and a head. I would give everything, I would give my eyes, if I could bring them back but it cannot happen.”

Wednesday’s ruling was one of the last remaining cases from the collapse of the former Yugoslavia and was handed down by the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals.

The body deals with cases left over from now-defunct courts for the former Yugoslavia and Rwanda.

Bosnia’s 1992-1995 war between its Croats, Muslim and Serbs left 100,000 people dead.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Alicia Barnett sits with her Chocolate Labrador Retriever named "Mueller" in their Kansas City, Kansas, home on March 11. Barnett named the puppy in honor of special prosecutor Robert Mueller, shown on the television in the background, because the dog seemed strong, quiet, proud and a bit mysterious.
AP-NORC poll: Most Americans at least partly confident in Russia probe
As the special counsel investigation into Donald Trump's presidential campaign winds down, a new poll finds that most Americans are at least moderately confident that Robert Mueller's probe has bee...
Theresa May, U.K. prime minister, makes a statement inside number 10 Downing Street in London on Wednesday. May gambled her political future on a desperate bid to get her Brexit deal approved by Parliament, as the European Union drove Britain to the brink of an economically disastrous no-deal divorce.
May asks wary EU to delay Brexit until June 30, is told pause is contingent on Parliament yes vot...
Exactly 1,000 days after Britain voted to leave the European Union, and nine days before it is scheduled to walk out the door, Prime Minister Theresa May hit the pause button Wednesday, asking the ...
This undated electron microscope image provided by William Miller of Baker University in March shows a tardigrade of the class Heterotardigrada, also known as a "water bear." The small animals, about the size of a period, are able to survive extreme heat, cold, radiation and even the vacuum of space.
Microscopic tardigrade 'water bears' able to survive extreme heat, cold, radiation, space
Earth's ultimate survivors can weather extreme heat, cold, radiation and even the vacuum of space. Now the U.S. military hopes these tiny critters called tardigrades can teach us about true toughne...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic enters the court room of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday. Nearly a quarter of a century since Bosnia's devastating war ended, Karadzic was set to hear the final judgment on whether he can be held criminally responsible for unleashing a wave of murder and destruction. | AP Bosnian Muslim Nedzad Avdic, 40, walks in the Srebrenica memorial in Potocari on Wednesday on the day of the final sentence handed down in the case of Bosnian Serb wartime leader Radovan Karadzic before the Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals (MTPI) in The Hague. | AFP-JIJI A woman walks past graffiti representing former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic (shown as Doctor Dabic from the time he was in hiding) on the wall of a tavern in Belgrade on Wednesday. Karadzic will spend the rest of his life in jail for the "sheer scale and systematic cruelty" of his crimes in the war that tore his country apart a quarter of a century ago, U.N. judges said Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,