Stocks end slightly lower on profit-taking

Stocks recouped most of its initial losses but failed to end higher Tuesday, pressured by selling to lock in gains after a two-session rally.

The Nikkei 225 average finished at 21,566.85, down 17.65 points, or 0.08 percent. On Monday, the key market gauge rose 133.65 points.

The Topix, which covers all first-section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, closed 3.45 points, or 0.21 percent, lower at 1,610.23 after climbing 11.05 points Monday.

Profit-taking hit the market right after the opening bell, forcing the Nikkei to give up over 150 points.

Although the key market gauge cut its early losses and popped into positive territory around midmorning thanks to buying on a dip, it came under renewed selling pressure from profit-takers, brokers said.

In the afternoon, the Nikkei gradually pared losses but failed to return to the sunny side.

The Topix showed resilience but remained in negative territory throughout the day.

Investors refrained from taking positions either way as “they found no trading incentives,” said Ryuta Otsuka, strategist at the investment information department of Toyo Securities Co.

A wait-and-see mood prevailed before the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting started later Tuesday, brokers said.

Hiroaki Kuramochi, chief market analyst at Saxo Bank Securities Ltd., pointed out that market players were specifically waiting to see the Fed’s quarterly policy interest rate projections, to be announced after the meeting.

He also noted that the market was underpinned by buying to secure rights to receive dividends for fiscal 2018, which ends March 31.

Falling issues far outnumbered rising ones 1,464 to 597 in the first section, while 74 issues were unchanged.

Volume inched up to 1.104 billion shares from 1.033 billion Monday.

Zozo tumbled 11.31 percent after JP Morgan Securities Japan Co. lowered its investment rating and stock target price for the operator of online fashion mall Zozotown.

Chipmaking equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron, cosmetics producer Shiseido and automaker Suzuki were among other major losers.

By contrast, financials, including mega-bank groups Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui and Mizuho, and insurers Dai-ichi Life and Tokio Marine, were upbeat after their U.S. peers fared well Monday.

Also hunted were air-conditioner manufacturer Daikin, drugmaker Astellas and Daiwa House Industry.