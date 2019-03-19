National

GSDF chief Koji Yamazaki to become Japan's top uniformed officer

Kyodo, JIJI

The Cabinet approved a plan Tuesday to make the chief of staff of the Ground Self-Defense Force, Koji Yamazaki, the top uniformed officer of the country’s armed forces on April 1.

The 58-year-old will replace Adm. Katsutoshi Kawano, the longest-serving chief of the Self-Defense Forces’ Joint Staff.

Yamazaki joined the GSDF in 1983 after graduating from the National Defense Academy. He previously served posts including the chief of the Northern Army.

Kawano, 64, became the fifth chief of staff at the SDF Joint Staff in October 2014. He commanded the SDF’s responses to North Korea’s missile launches.

As a trusted hand of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his aides, Kawano extended his retirement three times, having already become the longest-serving chief of the SDF’s Joint Staff.

