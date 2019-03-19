Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (right) greets New Criterion Magazine editor Roger Kimball (left), investments director of Pantera Capital Gerald Brant (second, left) and U.S. President Donald Trump's former strategist, Stephen Bannon (second, right), during a meeting with right-wing influencers at the Brazilian Embassy in Washington Sunday. | ALAN SANTOS / BRAZILIAN PRESIDENCY / VIA AFP-JIJI

Brazil's far-right president visits CIA on first official U.S. trip

AP

WASHINGTON - The president of Brazil visited CIA headquarters Monday on his first official trip to the U.S., an unusual move that reflects the country’s shift in leadership to a more pro-American stance.

President Jair Bolsonaro planned to discuss “international themes in the region” at the visit to headquarters in Langley, Virginia, according to his son, Eduardo, a Brazilian lawmaker accompanying him.

Eduardo Bolsonaro described the CIA as “one of the most respected intelligence agencies in the world,” in a tweet that was likely to raise eyebrows back home in Brazil, where the U.S. and its spy services have been regarded with suspicion in recent years.

In 2013, leaks from Edward Snowden revealed that the National Security Agency had wiretapped conversations of then-President Dilma Rousseff, leading to a years of frosty relations between the U.S. and Brazil.

“No Brazilian president had ever paid a visit to the CIA,” said Celso Amorim, who served as foreign minister under former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and is a Bolsonaro critic. “This is an explicitly submissive position. Nothing compares to this.”

The CIA had no comment on the visit.

Bolsonaro visited the agency with his justice minister, Sergio Moro, leading daily O Globo reported. The paper noted that the visit was not published in the president’s agenda and press were not allowed to accompany him inside.

The far-right Bolsonaro was elected last year and is an admirer of President Donald Trump. He sought to underscore his pro-America stance with a tweet upon his arrival Sunday.

“For the first time in a while, a pro-America Brazilian president arrives in DC,” he said in the tweet. “It’s the beginning of a partnership focused on liberty and prosperity, something that all of us Brazilians have long wished for.”

Bolsonaro was scheduled to speak to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce later Monday.

He is to meet with Trump on Tuesday, when he is expected to discuss trade and cooperation on the international campaign to press Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to give up power to the opposition.

