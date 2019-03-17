The week ahead for March 18-24

Monday

Finance Ministry to release preliminary customs-cleared trade statistics for February. Japan logged trade deficit of ¥1.42 trillion ($12.7 billion) in January, the widest margin of red ink in nearly five years amid steep fall in exports to China. Focus is on to what extent exports increase this time to gauge future economic growth.

Tuesday

Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry to release land prices across Japan.

Japanese Olympic Committee to hold board meeting. Focus is on if JOC chief Tsunekazu Takeda will announce his retirement amid French bribery probe.

Japan Tourism Agency to release number of foreign people that visited country in February.

Wednesday

Japan to mark 24th anniversary of sarin gas attack on Tokyo subway system by Aum Shinrikyo doomsday cult.

Bank of Japan to release minutes for Jan. 22-23 policy meeting.

Cabinet Office to release monthly economic report for March.

Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics to open 2019 Major League Baseball season at Tokyo Dome. If veteran Mariners outfielder Ichiro Suzuki plays, it will be his first game in Japan since 2012 and his first major league game since last May.

Figure skating world championships to be held at Saitama Super Arena through March 23. Two-time Olympic gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu, who sustained a right ankle injury in November, to take part in men’s competition along with Shoma Uno, who claimed his third straight national championship in December. Women’s competition to feature Japanese teenager Rika Kihira, who has won six straight international tournaments this season, joined by compatriots Kaori Sakamoto and Satoko Miyahara.

Thursday

Spring Equinox Day national holiday.

Second game of 2019 Major League season-opening series to be held between Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics at Tokyo Dome. Mariners rookie pitcher Yusei Kikuchi to make his Major League Baseball debut as starter.

Official campaigning to start for nationwide gubernatorial elections in Hokkaido, Kanagawa, Fukui, Mie, Osaka, Nara, Tottori, Shimane, Tokushima, Fukuoka and Oita, which are seen as prelude to House of Councilors election this summer. In Osaka, Gov. Ichiro Matsui and Mayor Hirofumi Yoshimura, who have tendered their resignations, to seek election for each other’s posts. They both aim to reorganize Kansai’s largest city into metropolitan government system similar to Tokyo’s.

Friday

Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release national consumer price index for February.

100th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Poland.

Japanese men’s soccer team to take on Colombia in friendly match at Yokohama’s Nissan Stadium.

Saturday

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai to deliver keynote speech in Tokyo at W20 meeting, engagement group that proposes policy recommendations for Group of 20 major economies.

National High School Baseball Championship to begin at Koshien Stadium.

Sunday

Spring Grand Sumo Tournament to end in Osaka after 15 days.